Nicky Hayden in ‘extremely serious’ condition with severe brain damage

By Luke SmithMay 18, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

2006 MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden remains in an “extremely serious” condition following a road accident on Wednesday that has left him with severe brain damage.

Hayden was struck by a car while training on a bicycle in the Rimini region, requiring medical attention at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

The American motorcycle rider was placed in a medically-induced coma and moved hospital, with the latest update being issued at 11am ET on Thursday on MotoGP’s website.

“Nicky Hayden’s condition remains extremely serious. The American, who remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care unit in the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, has suffered serious trauma with severe brain damage as a consequence,” the statement reads.

“The prognosis remains unknown.

“Hayden was involved in a training accident whilst cycling in Italy. The American superstar was hit by a car whilst out cycling along the Rimini coast, where he has been spending some time following the recent Motul Italian Round of WorldSBK.

“Emergency services were immediately called to the scene and Hayden was transported to local hospital. The 2006 Champion has since been moved to Cesena hospital.

“More updates will come as soon as they are announced.”

Brawn not considering shorter Formula 1 races

By Luke SmithMay 18, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Formula 1 sporting chief Ross Brawn says he is not interested in make grands prix shorter, believing that races are currently at a good length.

Brawn was appointed F1’s new sporting managing director following Liberty Media’s takeover back in January, working alongside CEO and chairman Chase Carey.

The length of F1 races has been brought into question recently as Liberty considers ways to grow the sport and make it more appealing to fans, with three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton suggesting they should be made shorter.

Brawn is against this idea, though, instead preferring to focus on ways to keep fans watching for the duration of the race by making it more entertaining.

“I like the heritage of a race. I think an hour 40, an hour 45 is a great period for a race,” Brawn told Reuters.

“And that’s traditionally what we’ve had. I think it’s a good time period.

“Some people say ‘let’s have shorter races because the public’s attention span is shorter these days’.

“Well, with modern technology you can package the sport in whichever way people want to watch it.

“What we have to do is develop the sport so there is as much entertainment as possible during that period.”

Brawn also revealed that he met with MotoGP’s CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend to discuss the prevention of calendar clashes with F1, a new tactic for the sport’s management.

“We’re not too proud to consult with other championships and work out the best way forward,” Brawn said.

“It’s difficult to juggle dates, and you can’t always achieve what you want, but at least we’re having a dialogue to try and work it out.”

Da Costa: 2017 Le Mans hopes dashed by ‘ruined’ LMP2 market

Formula E
By Luke SmithMay 18, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Antonio Felix da Costa feels his hopes of racing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year were dashed by the lack of opportunities in the LMP2 market for platinum-rated drivers.

Da Costa currently races with MS Amlin Andretti in Formula E, but was angling for a drive at Le Mans in 2017 to add to his busy program that will also see him race at the Nürburgring 24 Hours with BMW, as well as developing its 2018 GTE car.

The Portuguese driver had been looking for a drive in the LMP2 class, but failed to secure a seat and was not named on the official entry list for the race, published on Tuesday.

“The LMP2 market is not nice at the moment,” da Costa explained to NBC Sports over the Monaco Formula E race weekend.

“It’s a bit ruined because the silver drivers are the most dominant factor there, and it’s not interesting for the teams to have a platinum driver.

“I would still love to do it just to get some experience, but the teams are charging money for the seats. All the gold and platinum guys are paying to be there, the silvers are paying to be there. The market itself is not great.”

Da Costa felt that running at Le Mans would have boosted his chances of securing a drive with BMW upon its entry to the FIA World Endurance Championship’s GTE Pro class in 2018, but remains hopeful of getting the nod for a seat.

“I’m sure if I did Le Mans this year, it would help me out to get a small advantage to get that seat next year,” da Costa said.

“That’s one of the reasons that I wanted to do it as well, but yeah. I’m deeply involved in the development of the new car. Hopefully I can get myself into that.”

Button on F1 2018 return: ‘I can’t rule it out’

By Luke SmithMay 18, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Jenson Button says he cannot rule out a full-time return to Formula 1 in 2018 given his contract with McLaren, but is treating his appearance in Monaco next weekend as a one-off.

Button stepped away from his McLaren seat at the end of 2016 and signed a two-year deal with the team to serve as its reserve driver and ambassador.

The Briton was content with his decision to quit full-time F1 racing after 17 seasons and expected last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to be his final appearance, only to be drafted in for Monaco following Fernando Alonso’s decision to race in the Indianapolis 500.

Button has an option in his McLaren contract to return to F1 full-time in 2018 should both he and the team be willing, and the 2009 world champion admitted he could not rule it out.

“I can’t rule it out. I have a contract with the team to race next year so I would definitely not rule anything out,” Button told Press Association.

“It is pretty mad really that I am getting back in a Formula 1 car, but there are no negative thoughts going through my head. It will be nice to get a good result, but I don’t know what is going to happen.

“I don’t have anything to gain, but I don’t have anything to lose either. I am there to help the team out and have some fun and it will probably be one of the most fun grands prix for me because there is no pressure. It is a one-off so I am really excited about the challenge.

“I am thinking of Monaco as my only race this year. Obviously if I am asked again at another point in the year I am here to fill that seat.

“But I am not going to go out of my way to ask to drive because the whole idea was not to.”

Button also revealed that he had options to race for a rival team in 2017, but was determined to take a step back from full-time commitments on-track.

“I had so many options to race this year it is hilarious,” Button said.

“That even went into this year with two different teams asking me to race.

“I have no interest in doing that.”

Pirelli ditches hard tire for British GP, opts for super-softs

By Luke SmithMay 18, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

Pirelli has confirmed its Formula 1 tire picks for the British Grand Prix on July 16, ditching the hard compound from its selection following driver complaints over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Pirelli tweaked its five dry tire compounds to be more conservative and durable for 2017, with management and strategy proving decisive through the opening five rounds of the year.

Pirelli debuted its revised hard tire in Spain last weekend to deal with the abrasive nature of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, only for teams to opt against using it as it was not able to offer drivers the grip or pace they required.

Silverstone is another circuit that is tough on tires, but Pirelli has responded to the feedback from drivers and decided against using the hard compound for the British Grand Prix.

Drivers will get to use the super-soft, soft and medium compounds through the race weekend. Those who make it through to Q3 must qualify on super-softs, while either the soft or medium compound must be used at least once during the race.

Here is a run-down from Pirelli of its tire selections for the season so far.