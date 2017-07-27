American Flat Track shows now part of NBCSN’s ‘Overdrive’ block

American Flat Track shows on NBCSN will be part of the “Overdrive” block on Thursday nights, the series announced. Races from Turf Paradise and beyond take place every Thursday from here through October 12.
The release from the series is below:
—
This Thursday night, American Flat Track (AFT) shifts into primetime to serve as a cornerstone of NBCSN’s Overdrive, a new high-octane motorsports programming block slated to run weekly throughout the summer and fall.
Tune in Thursday, July 27, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) for an hour of gripping flat track motorcycle racing as NBCSN provides coverage of the Law Tigers Arizona Mile presented by Indian Motorcycle. Every American Flat Track show within the Overdrive block has been expertly produced with intense onboard camera footage, slow motion replays and behind-the-scenes feature content to showcase the 140mph+ tactical warfare and sub-tenth-of-a-second victory margins that define the sport.
Overdrive fans on Thursday night will be treated to an absolute barn burner from flag-to-flag in the AFT Singles Main Event, providing an early indication of the brilliance to come from AFT Singles standout Shayna Texter. The final half of the program goes in-depth with the Factory Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle squads, followed by an epic shootout between teammates Jared Mees, Brad Baker and defending champ, Bryan Smith, in the AFT Twins presented by Vance & Hines Main Event.
Overdrive starts each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on NBCSN and takes a deep dive into wide world of motorsports. The television premiere schedule for American Flat Track on NBCSN’s Overdrive is as follows:
|Date
|Location
|Track
|Time (ET)
|Time (PT)
|Network
|Thursday, July 27
|Turf Paradise
|Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, August 3
|Cal Expo Fairgrounds
|Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, August 10
|Illinois State Fairgrounds
|Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, August 17
|The Red Mile
|Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, August 24
|Remington Park
|Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, August 31
|Allen County Fairgrounds
|Half-Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 7
|Rolling Wheels Raceway Park
|Half-Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 7
|Calistoga Speedway
|Half-Mile
|11 PM
|8 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 14
|Buffalo Chip
|TT
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 14
|Black Hills Speedway
|Half-Mile
|11 PM
|8 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 21
|Peoria Motorcycle Club
|TT
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 21
|Illinois State Fairgrounds
|Mile
|11 PM
|8 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 28
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Half-Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, September 28
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Half-Mile
|11 PM
|8 PM
|NBCSN
|Thursday, October 12
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Half-Mile
|10 PM
|7 PM
|NBCSN