Photo: IndyCar

Rossi caps dream weekend in Watkins Glen with first win of the year

By Tony DiZinnoSep 3, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Alexander Rossi took the biggest bite possible out of the Big Apple this weekend in the picturesque, Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, at Watkins Glen International.

On Friday, he announced a new contract with Andretti Autosport.

On Saturday, he scored his first Verizon IndyCar Series pole.

On Sunday, he led the most laps, controlled the pace of the race, rebounded from a changed fuel hose, saved fuel, yet still pushed hard, and defended against Scott Dixon to win his first race of the season. Ryan Hunter-Reay finished third.

The driver of the No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts/Curb Honda continued his late-season surge – he’s now finished between first and sixth in each of the last five races – as he rolled to a key victory.

Meanwhile the IndyCar championship has turned on its head, following contact leaving pit road between Josef Newgarden and Sebastien Bourdais. Newgarden locked up the brakes exiting pit road and bounced of the armco, with Bourdais hitting the back of Newgarden’s car and leaving the championship leader in big trouble in the final 20 laps of the race.

Newgarden struggled to even make the flag, following repairs exerted by the Team Penske team get his No. 2 DeVilbiss Team Penske Chevrolet to the finish. He finished 18th, off the lead lap, for his worst finish since Texas (13th after an accident), and snapped a streak of finishing first, second or sixth in each of the last six races.

Although Newgarden still leads the championship, this now gives teammates Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud a realistic shot, along with Dixon, who now trails Newgarden unofficially by three points, in pursuit of his fifth title. The four drivers are unofficially covered by less than 40 points, Castroneves 22 back and Pagenaud 34 back, heading to the double points season finale in Sonoma in two weeks.

More to follow…

Ocon ‘a little disappointed’ to miss Monza podium, settles for P6

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 3, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Esteban Ocon admitted to feeling “a little disappointed” not to have finished Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix on the podium, but felt sixth place was the maximum he could achieve for Force India against the quicker Formula 1 teams.

Ocon made a splash in a wet qualifying session at Monza by clinching third place on the grid, lining up behind Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll.

A good getaway saw Ocon pass Stroll into Turn 1, but he was slowly pulled back through the race as Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen all battled past.

Ocon led a close train including Stroll, Felipe Massa and Sergio Perez to the finish, clinching sixth place and matching his second-best result of the season.

“I really enjoyed the race and I’m happy with our performance. At the same time I’m a little disappointed because I really wanted to finish on the podium today,” Ocon admitted.

“But you have to be realistic and we didn’t have the pace to match Mercedes and Ferrari, so I think sixth place was the maximum we could achieve.

“At one stage we were racing against Raikkonen and I thought we could keep him behind, but he was just too quick. I also had a good battle with Stroll for most of the race and I had to work hard to keep him behind me.

“With the strong qualifying yesterday and the sixth place today, it’s been a great weekend. I have to say a big thanks to the whole team for all their hard work and for giving me such a competitive car.”

The result saw Ocon continue his impressive record of having finish every F1 race he has started, as well as moving to within three points of teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ standings.

Telitz a winner, Kaiser a champion after wet Indy Lights race

Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography
By Kyle LavigneSep 3, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – The skies opened up completely for the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season-finale on Sunday morning, as a heavy rain storm dropped buckets of water on Watkins Glen International throughout the race.

In fact, the race needed to be red flagged after 16 laps, as heavy rainfall resulted in standing water out on the circuit. However, the race was eventually restarted and ran the full distance.

Ultimately, it was Aaron Telitz taking the win, his second of the 2017 Indy Lights season (he won the season opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, while Kyle Kaiser survived the conditions, though he did have a quick spin in the middle of the race, and finished seventh to clinch the 2017 Indy Lights championship.

Starting third, Telitz went three-wide with Santi Urrutia and pole sitter Colton Herta entering Turn 1. Herta managed to briefly hold the lead on the opening lap, but Telitz dove up the inside of Herta in Turn 1 on Lap 2 to take the lead.

The three drivers dueled each other in the early laps in a three-way battle for the lead, but Telitz was able to start building a gap, leading by over four seconds on Lap 6. Urrutia, meanwhile, emerged ahead of Herta in second and began trying to chase down Telitz.

The red flag and subsequent restart, on lap 17, gave Urrutia a chance to battle Telitz for the win in the closing laps, but Telitz held off every challenge, winning by over two seconds. Herta held on for third, with Matheus Leist and Nico Jamin completing the top five.

Prior to the red flag, the race was slowed by a crash involving Dalton Kellett, who spun exiting the bus stop and hit the outside tire barrier on corner exit. Shelby Blackstock also stalled under the caution.

Kyle Kaiser, respectively, drove a quiet race, spending a large portion of it even outside the top ten, even spinning in the middle of the race as the rain grew heavier.

Kyle Kaiser survived a treacherous and difficult season-finale to clinch the 2017 Indy Lights championship. Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, LLC Photography

However, he survived the treacherous conditions and the chaos to finish seventh and become the 2017 Indy Lights champion.

Results are below. More to come.

Follow @KyleMLavigne

WATCH LIVE: INDYCAR GP at The Glen, 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Photo: IndyCar
By Tony DiZinnoSep 3, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – The Verizon IndyCar Series second-to-last race of the season is its second trip back to historic and picturesque Watkins Glen International for today’s INDYCAR Grand Prix at The Glen.

You can watch the 60-lap, 202.2-mile race from Watkins Glen live on NBCSN (stream link here) from 1 p.m. ET and local time.

Leigh Diffey will call Sunday’s race from Watkins Glen, following a call from NBC Sports Group broadcast headquarters in Stamford, Ct. of the morning’s F1 race from Monza, along with analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

Kevin Lee will be in the pits with Jon Beekhuis, Katie Hargitt and Robin Miller. If weather intervenes and affects travel plans, Lee would move to the booth with Anders Krohn filling in on pit lane.

IndyCar race coverage will run from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. ET.

After qualifying, where Alexander Rossi secured his first pole position, here’s some of the questions to consider in Watkins Glen:

  • How might rain interfere with the race?
  • Can Josef Newgarden hold onto his 31-point lead or can Scott Dixon, or others within that 43-point gap down to fourth-placed Simon Pagenaud, close?
  • Might a surprise result be in the cards with the grid as jumbled as it is?

STARTING LINEUP*

*The Firestone tire designation is only if it’s a dry race.

Vettel ‘not too stressed’ despite poor Ferrari showing at Italian GP

Getty Images
By Luke SmithSep 3, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sebastian Vettel says he is “not too stressed” despite losing the lead of the Formula 1 drivers’ championship for the first time this season after a disappointing display from Ferrari in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Vettel arrived at Monza bidding to deliver Ferrari a first home win since 2010, only for him to struggle through both qualifying and the race, eventually finishing third, over half a minute behind race winner Lewis Hamilton.

The result saw Hamilton move into the lead of the drivers’ championship by three points with seven races remaining, having wiped away Vettel’s advantage in the past two races.

Vettel brushed off the result at Monza, putting Ferrari’s struggles down to a lack of confidence in the SF70H car which was always tipped to lose out to Mercedes given the high-speed nature of the circuit.

“I think we have some answers. It’s not always easy to turn them into solutions,” Vettel told NBCSN after the race when asked about Ferrari’s struggles.

“Equally I know that Monza is a very specific track. If you don’t have 100 per cent confidence, then you can lose quite a bit of time fairly easily.

“I’m not too stressed, and very much looking forward to the next races. I know this team has got a lot in them. We need to keep pushing, no doubt.

“Mercedes is still very strong, and a little bit ahead at the season, but it’s not the end of the season.”

Ferrari is expected to enjoy the upper hand over Mercedes in Singapore in two weeks’ time, but Vettel refused to make any predictions as to whether he would reclaim the championship lead at Marina Bay.

“I can’t make any promises, and to be honest, lead or no lead, it’s better to be in the lead,” Vettel said.

“But it’s more important to be in the lead after the last race. The rest nobody remembers.”