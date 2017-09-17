Getty Images

IndyCar at Sonoma: Results, notes, videos from season finale

By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 11:52 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – Ordinarily we would put the usual good, bad, notable and quotable elements of a Verizon IndyCar Series race into the main report.

However with today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma being the season finale, we figured it would be a bit easier to do this separately beyond the norm, with Josef Newgarden’s championship post, Simon Pagenaud’s race win post, the other title contenders post and a wrap up of videos post all separately.

Without further adieu, here’s notes on the rest of the day:

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Pagenaud’s win ensured he’s won two or more races in four of the last five seasons. The only exception was 2015, his first year at Team Penske. … The Penske and Ganassi teams locked out the top-five positions. … Graham Rahal and Marco Andretti led the rest of the runners in sixth and seventh, Andretti having an all-around solid weekend. … Both Sebastien Bourdais and Conor Daly ended the year with solid top-10s, Daly’s another impressive run and he led three laps for his and A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ first laps led this year. … Debutante Zachary Claman DeMelo kept it clean and quick to end 17th on debut, ahead of fellow Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires veterans Jack Harvey and Ed Jones.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Jones’ tough late season run of results continued in 19th with a DNF, ahead of Takuma Sato, Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe, who all had issues.

NOTABLE: From INDYCAR: This is Simon Pagenaud’s second win of 2017 and the 11th win of his Indy car career. … This is the 197th Indy car victory for cars owned by Roger Penske. … Josef Newgarden finished second and won his first Verizon IndyCar Series title over Simon Pagenaud 642 to 629. … Today’s championship is 15th Indy car championship for Team Penske and the third in the last four seasons. Will Power won the 2014 championship and Simon Pagenaud won the 2016 championship. … Will Power finished third. It is his seventh podium finish of the season.

QUOTABLE: Newgarden, on the title: “I’m so proud of these guys. I don’t even know what to say. It was all year and it took a lot to make it happen. Thank you to my teammates. They were giving me a lot of help to make sure we got this done. It’s huge team effort at Team Penske.”

VIDEOS

Klay Thompson gives command to start engines

Conor Daly catches air when battling JR Hildebrand and Charlie Kimball

Simon Pagenaud holds off Josef Newgarden’s advances following final pit stops

Pagenaud brings home the win while Newgarden brings home the championship

RESULTS

Click HERE to view and download the official box score from the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

SONOMA, California – Results Sunday of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 2.385-mile Sonoma Raceway, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, aero kit-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running
2. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running
3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running
4. (6) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running
5. (4) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 85, Running
6. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running
7. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 85, Running
8. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running
9. (10) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running
10. (13) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running
11. (15) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 85, Running
12. (14) Max Chilton, Honda, 85, Running
13. (17) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 84, Running
14. (20) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 84, Running
15. (22) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 84, Running
16. (12) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 84, Running
17. (21) Zachary Claman DeMelo, Honda, 84, Running
18. (19) Jack Harvey, Honda, 84, Running
19. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 69, Off Course
20. (5) Takuma Sato, Honda, 62, Off Course
21. (8) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 60, Running
22. (16) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 52, Electrical

Race Statistics
Winner’s average speed: 104.968 mph
Time of Race: 1:55:52.6840
Margin of victory: 1.0986 seconds
Cautions: 0
Lead changes: 6 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders:
Newgarden 1-17
Daly 18-20
Pagenaud 21-29
Newgarden 30-39
Pagenaud 40-47
Newgarden 48-61
Pagenaud 62-85

Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 642, Pagenaud 629, Dixon 621, Castroneves 598, Power 562, Rahal 522, Rossi 494, Sato 441, Hunter-Reay 421, Kanaan 403.

Photo: NHRA
IndyCar: Post-race celebration, interviews from Sonoma (VIDEO)

Getty Images
By Tony DiZinnoSep 17, 2017, 11:28 PM EDT
SONOMA, Calif. – The IndyCar on NBCSN team was hard at work both in today’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma and throughout the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Here are all the post-race videos from NBCSN as the checkered flag flew from Sonoma.

Included are various championship celebration moments for Josef Newgarden and Team Penske, along with race winner Simon Pagenaud and several others.

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the 2017 IndyCar title and calls is a “dream come true,” but also says he was fighting his natural instincts to try and win the race.

Josef Newgarden stands on stage to receive the Astor Cup and his championship win as the 2017 IndyCar title winner.

Josef Newgarden gets honest on stage during the Astor Cup presentation and reveals he hasn’t slept because of the nerves and is looking forward to a winter off.

Roger Penske reveals when he knew of Josef Newgarden’s superstar potential and how his addition to Team Penske really “galvanized” the other drivers.

Tim Cindric on Josef Newgarden’s arrival to the team and championship year.

Josef Newgarden’s engineer Brian Campe celebrates his first championship, too.

Josef Newgarden’s family celebrates his IndyCar championship with happy tears.

OTHER DRIVERS

Simon Pagenaud

Scott Dixon

Will Power and Helio Castroneves

Sebastien Bourdais

OTHER NOTES

Final lap

Dixon, Castroneves, Power solid at Sonoma, but come up short

Photo: IndyCar
By Kyle LavigneSep 17, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT
Scott Dixon, Helio Castroneves, and Will Power had solid runs on Sunday’s GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, with all three of them finishing in the top five.

However, their efforts were ultimately not enough to see any of them take a championship away from Josef Newgarden, who clinched his first first Verizon IndyCar Series championship by finishing second to teammate Simon Pagenaud, who moved up to second place in the standings as well.

Of those three, Dixon ranked highest in the championship order after finishing a distant fourth, over 12 seconds off race winner Pagenaud. Castroneves was even further behind in fifth, and more than 22 seconds off the lead, while Power managed to get on the podium by finishing third, but couldn’t get close enough to challenge either Newgarden or Pagenaud.

For Dixon, the result caps a year in which he won one race and remained his usual consistent self, but could not overcome the Penske quartet.

“It seemed like the 3 (Castroneves) covered us. He was a massive roadblock at certain parts on the track. It was circumstance. Once we got clear track we could hunt them down. Huge credit to everyone on the NTT Data crew. It was a strong season. Congrats to Penske and Josef on a job well done,” Dixon told NBCSN.

“I think we had good speed but we should have won quite a few races and we didn’t. We got crashed out a bit. It was all valuable points lost. We learned a lot this season. Going back to Honda we made some good gains. We’ll have a bit of a break and get going.”

For Castroneves, the chance to battle for a win likely went by the wayside due to strategy, with the No. 3 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet group not following Pagenaud’s four-stop strategy. Castroneves detailed that he tried that last year, only to see it fail, so he wasn’t sure about trying it again.

“I last year did that strategy and it did not work, so I said, ‘I don’t want to be that guinea pig again and do the same thing. I want to change,'” Castroneves said of his team’s strategy.

Helio Castroneves finished fifth Sonoma and end up fourth in the championship standings.

For Castroneves, this comes at a time with his future still uncertain, as he has not yet been confirmed as returning to Team Penske in the Verizon IndyCar Series or moving over to its new Acura DPi entry in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

While he noted that not decision has yet been made, Castroneves asserted that his goal will remain the same regardless: win races.

“Now, you know, whatever happens in the future – sometimes you can use that in different ways, and something that I learned in the past: Sometimes we’ve got to dance according to the music. But at this point we’re definitely going to announce — I feel whatever it’s going to be, if it’s moving on or not, I’m going to continue to motivate and keep working hard to achieve my goals, which is winning races,” he declared.

Teammate Power ran a quiet race to finish third, and ultimately ended up fifth in the final standings. However, Power’s day began with a little drama, as Team Penske swapped his and Newgarden’s pit crews before the race began.

Power remained matter of fact about it afterward, and admitted that he understood why the team made the last-minute change.

“It’s probably something they were thinking of, the team. Basically just assemble the pit stop competition winners from Indy, which is understandable,” he explained. “They needed to make sure they had the absolute best possible chance, had everyone come in under yellow, the best chance to have Josef get out first.”

Will Power finished third at Sonoma, and ended up fifth in the final IndyCar standings.

Power added that, while he entered the race with a mathematical shot the championship, his season never truly had him in a position to make a championship push.

“I just never quite got on a run, never,” he revealed. “I think back to the ones that hurt, and it’s failure at St. Pete and we’re leading at Barber, that’s a huge points swing for me right there that would have put me right in contention here, but getting the puncture. So there were a couple. But yeah, just up and down all year, up and down.”

Strategy nets Pagenaud Sonoma win, but he falls short in title fight

Photo: Getty Images
By Kyle LavigneSep 17, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Simon Pagenaud was the only driver among the leaders during the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma to try something different, going with a four-stop pit strategy as opposed to three stops, which most of the field, especially the front runners, utilized. And while it was enough to put him in Victory Lane for his second win of the season, it wasn’t enough for him to claim his second consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series championship.

Pagenaud’s strategy became very apparent early on, as he was the first of the leaders to pit on Lap 11. Pitting that early meant there was no chance for him to make it on three stops, so it was obvious that he and the No. 1 DXC Technology Team Penske Chevrolet team were going to complete the race on a four-stop strategy.

From there, Pagenaud and team hoped that the race ran without incident, as a caution would potentially doom their efforts. In the end, the caution-free race allowed their strategy to play out exactly according to plan.

Simon Pagenaud was the only front-runner to use a four-stop strategy at Sonoma.

Pagenaud emerged in the lead on Lap 22 after the rest of the field pitted before he made his next stop on Lap 30. He again led on Lap 44 after the rest of field made their stops, with this stint proving critical for his strategy, as he needed to build as big of a gap as possible to not lose much track position on his next stop. He pressed so hard, in fact, that he twice overshot the Turn 9 and 9A chicane and went through the dirt, but somehow didn’t lose much time.

Indeed, Pagenaud’s pace was good enough that after the third pit stop, on Lap 48, he emerged in third place. Five laps later, on Lap 53, he closed the gap to teammate Will Power and passed him for second, and then set his sights on race leader and championship leader Josef Newgarden.

Pagenaud quickly closed in, but stayed behind him until Newgarden pitted on Lap 62. Pagenaud then reeled off two quick laps to build the gap between the two drivers to just over 31 seconds, right at the pit delta for Sunday’s race.

After his final stop, on Lap 64, Pagenaud exited directly in front of Newgarden. Newgarden made a couple of attempts to pass, and had the advantage of hot red alternate tires while Pagenaud was on cold primary blacks (Pagenaud spent his previous stints on the reds and needed to finish on blacks at the end). However, Pagenaud was able to hold him off.

The gap between the two Team Penske drivers was maintained at between one and two seconds from there, but neither third-place finisher Power nor fourth-place finisher Scott Dixon got close enough to challenge for position.

In the end, the strategy call gave Pagenaud the race win, but he didn’t get the help he needed to win the championship.

Still, Pagenaud held his head high, and asserted the effort from he and the team was worthy of a championship.

Simon Pagenaud celebrated a race victory, but it wasn't quite enough to secure him the 2017 IndyCar championship.

“You know, at the end of the day, I think what is important to me is to perform at your best in those conditions. I think to me, the final champion is someone that can bring his A game or extra A game on a given time. I thought we did just that today as a team, myself as a driver, my engineer, my strategist, my guys, my crew in the pit stops. I think we did just that,” Pagenaud explained.

In fact, Pagenaud’s pace on four stops even took him by surprise, most notably in the second stint. “I was really surprised on the second stint how strong we were compared to everybody. We were able to pass a lot of cars and made some very aggressive passes, and it was starting to really work,” he revealed.

In the end, Pagenaud detailed that he has a lot of things to be proud of this season, most notably that he and the team completed every lap in the 2017 season.

“Mechanically we had zero problems this year, no mechanical issues,” Pagenaud detailed. “Chevy has been incredible in terms of reliability. Also my team, we never had an issue during the race, barely any — I don’t think we had any problems in the pits at all. I didn’t make any stupid mistakes, didn’t break a wing, didn’t have any contact at any point. So we finished every single lap of the season, which I don’t know the stats, but that’s insane, I think, and I’m very, very proud of that

Results of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma are below.

Follow @KyleMLavigne