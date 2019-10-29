INDYCAR Photo by Chris Owen
Rahal, Coyne express interest in talking to James Hinchcliffe

By Bruce MartinOct 29, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT
NTT IndyCar Series team owners Bobby Rahal and Dale Coyne both told NBCSports.com Tuesday morning they are interested in talking to popular driver James Hinchcliffe, who has been released by Arrow McLaren Racing SP.

However, both team owners admitted it will be very difficult to find the necessary sponsorship dollars to increase their respective teams to three-car operations this late in the offseason.

Although the NTT IndyCar Series season does not begin until the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 15, 2020, this is the time of year that teams need to have next season’s plans in place. For a team expanding in car count, that means hiring additional crew members and ordering extra equipment.

Both take a significant amount of money.

Rahal phoned NBCSports.com from Italy early Tuesday morning to talk about his interest in Hinchcliffe, a popular driver from Oakville, Ontario, who used to be teammates with Rahal’s son, Graham, at Newman-Haas-Lanigan Racing. Rahal is one of the owners of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, featuring Graham Rahal and 101st Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato of Tokyo.

“I think it’s a shame for James, especially at this late stage, because a lot of teams are set for next year,” Rahal told NBCSports.com. “While we would love to have James at some level, we don’t have the money at this point.

“We’ll work on seeing what is possible if we can, but the odds are not favoring that right now. I’m in Italy, and when we get back tomorrow, we’re going to start to work on this. Again, I think the odds are not in his favor, but that doesn’t mean we won’t try.”

Rahal has known Hinchcliffe since he started racing go-karts as a kid against Graham Rahal. He would like to help him revive his career.

In order to do that, however, it takes money.

“Ultimately, the funding has to be there,” Rahal said. “I like James and I want to help him, but we are at the beginning stages of that. The odds are really against him because it’s so late. The odds are not good, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t want to help him in some way.

“This really puts James in a bad spot because who is out there. He doesn’t have any sponsorship money, so that doesn’t help. We haven’t spoken with James, but I plan on speaking with him when I return from Italy at the end of the week.

“Our third deal may still be out there, but nobody has made any commitments. It could be next week, or it could be in a few months.

“Right now, we just don’t know.”

Hinchcliffe was Honda’s commercial spokesman for both Honda Canada and American Honda. The well-liked driver has a great personality and was the runner-up on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016, just one year after he was nearly killed in an Indianapolis 500 practice crash on May 18, 2015.

Closer to home, another Honda team that could possibly expand if it can find additional sponsorship is Dale Coyne Racing.

The two-car team features four-time Champ Car Series champion Sebastien Bourdais teamed with famed engineer Craig Hampson in the No. 18 Honda in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan entry. The No. 19 Honda is expected to be filled with talented 21-year-old Santino Ferrucci of Connecticut, though Coyne told NBCSports.com that deal has not been completed.

“It’s interesting timing, we’ll see,” Coyne told NBCSports.com. “I’m still confident we will have Santino back.

“It’s pretty close. I expect to have it completed by the end of next week. We test next Tuesday at Sebring, so right after that we plan on getting Santino’s deal completed.”

Ferrucci’s engineer, Michael Cannon, left Dale Coyne Racing for Chip Ganassi Racing earlier this month, but Coyne said Olivier Boisson will move over to become the engineer for the No. 19 entry.

Coyne was asked if he had interest in talking to Hinchcliffe about a third entry on the team.

“Yes,” Coyne said. “Craig Hampson has a lot of time for James Hinchcliffe. He worked with him and likes him a lot. I like James, but I’ve never worked with him, and Craig has.

“We have not had any conversations with him yet, but I heard he is going to call us today. I need to have a conversation, see where he is at, what support and sponsorship he has now. I’m sure Honda is supporting him.

“Is it enough for us to make a three-car program work?”

Both Rahal and Coyne were shocked that Hinchcliffe is no longer part of Arrow McLaren Racing SP. That team is expected to announce 2018 Indy Lights champion Pato O’Ward and 2019 Indy Lights title winner Oliver Askew as its drivers later this week.

“Where else is Hinch going to go?” Coyne asked. “It’s us or Rahal. Chip Ganassi already increased to three cars when they hired Marcus Ericsson.”

Ericsson was Hinchcliffe’s teammate this past season at Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports because it merged with McLaren. Ericsson was told at the time of the merger he would not be part of the team and had time to put a deal together with Chip Ganassi Racing.

NBCSports.com contacted Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull to gauge the team’s interest in increasing to a four-car operation to hire Hinchcliffe.

Hull declined comment because he doesn’t want to dissuade any other possibilities Hinchcliffe may have regarding a car in 2020.

“It’s disappointing to hear about the situation, but I’m sure because who he is, someone will sort it out for him,” Hull told NBCSports.com. “I wish him the best.”

Arrow McLaren Racing SP expected to name drivers O’Ward, Askew

By Bruce MartinOct 29, 2019, 8:16 AM EDT
When Arrow McLaren SP announces its two drivers in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series, youth will not only be served, it will be showcased.

In an expected announcement later this week, Arrow McLaren Racing SP will introduce the last two Indy Lights Series champions as its IndyCar lineup for next season.

That is expected to include Pato O’Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights champion, and last year’s Indy Lights title winner, Oliver Askew.

It also will be announced that popular veteran driver James Hinchcliffe has been released from the team.

Hinchcliffe has a close working relationship with Honda, including commercials for Honda Canada and American Honda. He was expected to be retained by the Chevrolet-backed Arrow McLaren Racing SP for 2020 when the team’s merger was announced on Aug. 9.

RACER.com reported the impending news Monday night. NBCSports.com made several calls very early Tuesday morning to see how the new arrangement takes shape.

With Askew and O’Ward, Arrow McLaren Racing SP is doubling down on its youth movement. It’s similar to the move McLaren’s Formula One team made by hiring teenager Lando Norris to drive one of its two F1 entries this season.

The original plan was to pair a young driver with a veteran, such as Hinchcliffe. Arrow McLaren Racing SP originally pursued 19-year-old Colton Herta, who won two races and three poles in 2019 as a rookie for Harding Steinbrenner Racing. Andretti Autosport successfully put together a deal to make him the team’s fifth full-time driver.

Pato O’Ward

McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown has kept an open dialogue with O’Ward since shortly after the 20-year-old Mexican’s deal collapsed with Harding Steinbrenner Racing before the 2019 season.

O’Ward struck a deal with Carlin for a few IndyCar races, but when he was named as one of the Red Bull drivers in May, O’Ward focused on making it to Formula One.

O’Ward left Red Bull earlier this month but was confident he had a path to a great ride in IndyCar.

Askew dominated the 2019 Indy Lights Series after successfully climbing the Road to Indy Ladder system. Askew won the championship in his only Indy Lights season with Andretti Autosport, winning seven of 18 races (including seven poles and 15 podiums).

Askew (pictured at the top) turns 23 on December 12. McLaren officials have had interest in him all season.

Askew tested with Chip Ganassi Racing during the summer and was under consideration for a third seat with the Honda-backed team before it chose to sign former Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Marcus Ericsson of Sweden.

Hinchcliffe was told he was off the team Sunday night, according to RACER.

The 32-year-old driver from Oakville, Ontario is among the most popular drivers in IndyCar because of his engaging personality, which landed him an appearance on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2016. He finished second to Olympic Gold Medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Hinchcliffe also was featured in ESPN “The Magazine” in its “Body Issue.”

He has also triumphed over adversity, including a near-fatal crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis 500 practice on May 18, 2015. Hinchcliffe nearly bled to death when his left leg was pierced by parts from the car.

He returned to win the pole for the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016 but failed to make the 33-car starting lineup for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 in 2018.

Out of a ride at the beginning of November, there aren’t any options currently available on any of the Honda teams in IndyCar for Hinchcliffe.

Team owner Bobby Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has cooled on adding a third car unless a significant amount of sponsorship can be arranged. Dale Coyne Racing is expected to retain Santino Ferrucci as its second driver, paired with four-time Champ Car Series champion Sebastien Bourdais.

Last week, Ferrucci’s engineer, Michael Cannon, left Coyne’s team to join Chip Ganassi Racing, where he likely will be paired with five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon.

Hinchcliffe has overcome much bigger personal adversity than this but to be hunting a ride entering November creates a massive career challenge.

Much more remains to this story, and NBCSports.com will continue to follow it.

