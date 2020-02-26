Chris Owens/IndyCar

Genesys to sponsor June IndyCar race at Texas

By Michael EubanksFeb 26, 2020, 4:11 PM EST
One of the newest brands to join the NTT IndyCar Series has inked another sponsorship deal to further their presence in the sport.

Genesys, the customer service technology company that recently announced their sponsorship of James Hinchcliffe in three races this season, has signed a multi-year deal to become the title sponsor of the IndyCar’s annual night race at Texas Motor Speedway. DXC Technology previously served as the title sponsor in 2018 and 2019.

Dubbed the Genesys 600, the June 6 race will mark the 33rd time and 24th consecutive year that IndyCar has competed on the 1.5-mile tri-oval near Fort Worth. The series has held at least one event at Texas since the track’s inaugural season in 1997.

“We share a passion with IndyCar and Texas Motor Speedway for delivering great experiences, so naming this iconic event the Genesys 600 is a natural fit,” Genesys CEO Tony Bates said. “That coupled with the fact that Texas is home to a large concentration of Genesys customers and employees, gives us a great opportunity to play host to both IndyCar fans and James. We’re honored to be part of this exciting race under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway.”

Just as he will during the month of May at Indianapolis, Hinchcliffe will drive the No. 29 Andretti Autosport Honda with sponsorship from Genesys in June’s race at TMS.

“I am pumped to see Genesys as the title sponsor of the Genesys 600 race here at the Texas Motor Speedway. This is a world-class company that is laser-focused on building their brand around myself, Andretti Autosport and IndyCar racing,” said Hinchcliffe. “Adding this to their program further solidifies their dedication to moving as fast as the race pace here at the track. It’s really exciting to see.”

The Genesys 600 will run in conjunction with a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on June 5.

Tyler Menninga cracks Monster Jam Power Rankings top five

Feld Entertainment Inc.
By Dan BeaverFeb 26, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Tyler Menninga cracked the top five this week and male drivers continue to dominate the Monster Jam Power Rankings, but the ladies stole the show last weekend. Notably, all three Stadium Series featured female winners.

Becky McDonough (in El Toro Loco) won Sunday’s freestyle event in the Stadium Series Red for her second win of the season.

Cynthia Gauthier (Monster Mutt Dalmatian) won her second freestyle in the Stadium Series Yellow. Gauthier used the 8-pack backflip to clinch her win.

Meanwhile Rosalee Ramer (Wildflower) won the Stadium Series Green freestyle on Saturday with Brianna Mahon (Whiplash) winning Sunday’s freestyle. (The Miami event will be shown Sunday, March 1 at 12 a.m.; click here for streaming).

But it was Neil Elliott from the Stadium Series Green who holds onto the Power Rankings lead. With his fifth consecutive skills competition in Saturday’s show, he tied in points at the top of the order with Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter) and Dave Sparks, aka Heavy D (BroDozer) of Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers fame. All three drivers earned 34 points, but Creten was credited with the victory because he was highest in the freestyle. In the Sunday show, Elliott banked another 36 points to finish second overall.

Todd LeDuc (Monster Energy) kept his second place in the rankings this wee. The Stadium Series Red division competed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. where LeDuc took home 34 points Saturday evening and 35 points on Sunday afternoon. LeDuc’s bicycle to stoppie move was enough to take the skills challenge by 1-1,000th of a point over Bryce Kenny (Great Clip Mohawk) on Saturday. Kenny got his revenge on Sunday by winning the skills challenge.

The Triple Threat Series Central took the week off.  Colton Eichelberger held onto third in the rankings.

Tyler Menninga won two of four ATV competitions at Allentown. Feld Entertainment Inc.

In the Triple Threat Series East, Menninga (Grave Digger) won two of four shows in Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. Menninga would also score a racing win, two ATV racing wins, and two of the four freestyles.

Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) climbed two spots in the ranking this week with consistency. He finished fourth overall in both the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon shows. His weekend was highlighted by a racing win over Morgan Kane (Grave Digger).

Kane earned only 15 points for the evening and fell four positions. Plagued by mechanical issues, it was Kane’s worst night of the year.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott-same
2. Todd Leduc-same
3. Colton Eichelberger-same
4. Tyler Menninga-up 2
5. Ryan Anderson-up 3
6. Brandon Vinson-down 1
7. Tom Meents-up 3
8. Morgan Kane-down 4
9. Camden Murphy-new for 2020
10. Coty Saucier-down 3

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.
Jacksonville: March 8 (Sunday); 2 p.m.
Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.