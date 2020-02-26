Genesys to sponsor June IndyCar race at Texas

One of the newest brands to join the NTT IndyCar Series has inked another sponsorship deal to further their presence in the sport.

Genesys, the customer service technology company that recently announced their sponsorship of James Hinchcliffe in three races this season, has signed a multi-year deal to become the title sponsor of the IndyCar’s annual night race at Texas Motor Speedway. DXC Technology previously served as the title sponsor in 2018 and 2019.

Dubbed the Genesys 600, the June 6 race will mark the 33rd time and 24th consecutive year that IndyCar has competed on the 1.5-mile tri-oval near Fort Worth. The series has held at least one event at Texas since the track’s inaugural season in 1997.

“We share a passion with IndyCar and Texas Motor Speedway for delivering great experiences, so naming this iconic event the Genesys 600 is a natural fit,” Genesys CEO Tony Bates said. “That coupled with the fact that Texas is home to a large concentration of Genesys customers and employees, gives us a great opportunity to play host to both IndyCar fans and James. We’re honored to be part of this exciting race under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway.”

Just as he will during the month of May at Indianapolis, Hinchcliffe will drive the No. 29 Andretti Autosport Honda with sponsorship from Genesys in June’s race at TMS.

“I am pumped to see Genesys as the title sponsor of the Genesys 600 race here at the Texas Motor Speedway. This is a world-class company that is laser-focused on building their brand around myself, Andretti Autosport and IndyCar racing,” said Hinchcliffe. “Adding this to their program further solidifies their dedication to moving as fast as the race pace here at the track. It’s really exciting to see.”

The Genesys 600 will run in conjunction with a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on June 5.

