IndyCar’s Simon Pagenaud doubles down in IndyCar iRacing Challenge

By Bruce MartinApr 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Team Penske IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud is the first to win two races in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. The 2016 NTT IndyCar Series champion and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner, doubled down on his effort with back-to-back wins.

Pagenaud won the April 11 Chevrolet 275 at virtual Michigan International Speedway. He backed up that oval win with Saturday’s triumph in the Firestone 175 at virtual Twin Ring Motegi.

He credited Team Penske race engineer Ben Bretzman for his impressive performance in the sim racing series that has kept IndyCar in public view during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown.

“I’m working with Ben my racing engineer on the strategy,” Pagenaud said after his virtual Motegi triumph. “We get to talk on the radio like we would on a race weekend. I think it’s just keeping the communication alive. It feels like we’ve raced a few times this year already. I think when racing gets going, we’re not going to be rusty. That’s important.

“iRacing has been a great support for us. That has been important for everybody at Team Penske, as well. We represent our sponsors. They need some love right now. DXC Technology, Chevy, Menards.”

Many NTT IndyCar drivers are going to great lengths for success in the virtual racing series. The competition is increasing the amount of time in the sim rig.

“I put in a lot of hours to be at the level of people like Will Power, for example,” Pagenaud said. “They are very fast on iRacing, very competitive.

“But today was a lot about tire saving, the right strategy once again. At the end, it got a bit crazy.”

As the IndyCar iRacing Challenge has progressed, experienced gamers still have an advantage, but drivers with real world racing success are showing tremendous improvement.

Saturday’s podium included the elite of IndyCar including Pagenaud, five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon. Finishing third was Team Penske teammate Will Power, a 2014 IndyCar Series champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner.

“That’s fun to me,” Pagenaud said. “It’s actually that you’re racing the exact same guys as usual, exact same moves as you would in real life. You keep turning your wheels in your head.

“Right now, we’re not racing, so we’re racing on the weekend. That gives me a lot of joy. The adrenaline was definitely at the maximum level at the end of the race.”

Pagenaud is the full package when it comes to IndyCar. He is fast on the track, both real and virtual. The driver from France has an engaging personality yet isn’t afraid to say what is on his mind. And, he understands the importance of his sponsors.

“Well, I’m racing with my race suit to give some love to DXC Technology and Chevy,” Pagenaud said. “It’s a good day when you’re beating Scott Dixon and Will Power. It’s an awesome day. I enjoy it so much. Will is going to be upset all week long, that’s so much better, makes me even happier.

“I feel great right now, super happy.

“It’s pretty cool that we have the whole team behind us. I’m getting more messages than usual for a race win, so it’s pretty amazing to see the whole team following the races and being able to represent them so well. It’s awesome for the guys. It gives them a lot of hope for the season to start.”

Pagenaud’s passion for racing, real or virtual, is quite obvious. His fiercest competitors recognize that trait.

“Simon did a hell of a job,” Dixon said after finishing second. “That’s what it takes at the end to win, is you got to take risks. Kudos to them. It was fun to be a part of it and fun to watch.”

April 20 in Motorsports History: Danica’s groundbreaking victory

By Michael EubanksApr 20, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
“Boys, move over.”

That was broadcaster Marty Reid’s famous call when Danica Patrick crossed the finish line on April 20, 2008.

For the first time in history, a woman had won at the top level of American open-wheel racing, coming in a brilliant fuel run at Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi.

Patrick started the race from the sixth position, and while she didn’t have the fastest car, she had the right strategy.

Danica Patrick waves to the crowd after winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

With roughly 50 laps remaining in the 200-lap event, Patrick began to slow her pace and conserve fuel, dropping to as low as ninth.

That move paid off. As the laps began to dwindle, the cars ahead of her began to drop off, either for having to conserve fuel or come in to pit.

Scott Dixon, who had led the majority of the race, came in to pit with five laps remaining. Then Dan Wheldon came in. Then Tony Kanaan and Ed Carpenter.

Helio Castroneves inherited the lead with four laps remaining, as Patrick rapidly made her charge in second place. On the next lap, Patrick passed Castroneves for the lead on the backstretch and went on to win by 5.859 seconds over the Brazilian.

“This is a long time coming,” Patrick told ESPN following the race “Finally.”

While she wouldn’t win again in IndyCar, Patrick raced the series until 2011. In 2009, she finished third in the Indy 500, the best finish for a woman in the race to date.

After racing in NASCAR full time from 2012-17, Patrick announced she would retire from racing. She made her final NASCAR and IndyCar starts in the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indy 500, respectfully.

Champ Car’s final farewell

Will Power leads the field at the start of the 2008 Grand Prix of Long Beach. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

As word of Patrick’s victory spread across the world, another historic race was taking place in the United States. Champ Car, which was established in 1979 as CART, was running its final race on the streets of Long Beach.

Will Power his victory in the final Champ Car race held at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. (Photo by Paul Mounce/Corbis via Getty Images)

With the inaugural season of the Indy Racing Leauge in 1996, CART and the IRL competed as rival series for the next 12 years. In February 2008, both series reunified under one umbrella, causing several of Champ Car’s races either to be canceled or added to the IndyCar calendar.

With neither Long Beach or Motegi able to change their firmly locked dates, series officials made the decision to run both races as planned. IRL teams would travel to Motegi, and the Grand Prix of Long Beach would serve as an unofficial farewell race for Champ Car.

While points accrued in the race counted toward the IndyCar Series championship, all teams entered were Champ Car entries utilizing DP01 chassis. Additionally, the race also ran under Champ Car rules, which included a 1 hour, 45-minute time limit and a standing start.

Will Power started the race from the fourth position and got an impressive start, taking the lead from pole-sitter Justin Wilson into Turn 1.

Power would dominate, leading all but two laps en route to his third career victory. The future Indy 500 and IndyCar champion will be remembered as the final winner in Champ Car history.

“We got a ripper start,” Power told ESPN. “I was doing plenty of burnouts before, not off the hairpin though. It was a good start, good strategy, and we ran well. The yellows played well into our hands, so it was a good race.”

