As Graham Rahal prepares to get back behind the wheel of his IndyCar this Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway, it’s tempting to make a ‘Baby needs a new pair of shoes’ joke.
Graham and his wife, former NHRA drag racing star Courtney Force, announced last week that they are set to welcome their first child in November.
Both are thrilled about becoming parents, but Graham knows how special it is for Courtney in particular.
“Since she retired … It’s a tough road when you step away, and obviously she stepped away for this reason,” Graham said in a Tuesday INDYCAR teleconference.
“But when you lose that competitive spirit – well, you never lose the spirit, but when you lose what you’re competing for or the fire within, it becomes a hard battle.
“So for her, I’m extremely excited, too. I think she’s extremely pumped up for this to finally happen.”
As for the baby’s gender, Graham says they won’t find out until it arrives.
“Courtney wants to keep it a surprise, and she says I’m like the one person in the world that every surprise she tries to plan I ruin, so this is one I can’t,” he noted.
But while Graham may enter the season with a spring in his step, he and Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Takuma Sato are aware of the challenge they’ll soon face: Starting the season with a one-day show on a track where 220-mile-per-hour speeds are the norm.
Drivers and teams are in for a long Saturday. When they get to Texas, they’ll have one afternoon practice session to dial in their cars before qualifying and the race.
There’s also a sizable group of newcomers making their Texas debut.
And with the COVID-19 pandemic having halted Firestone’s usual production, IndyCar has mandated a 35-lap limit for tires in the race.
It’s a lot to stay on top of, and both Rahal and Sato emphasized the importance of racing smartly.
“Everybody needs to respect each other and be careful this weekend because it is the most intense race that we probably do all year,” said Graham, who finished a season-best third last year at Texas.
“You combine that with the fact that obviously, points are huge. Each and every weekend, it’s massive. It is anyway in a normal championship. Obviously, this year, that’s magnified.”
“Bringing the car home is the number one thing,” said Sato, who himself comes off a solid 2019 season with wins at Barber Motorsports Park and WWT Raceway at Gateway outside St. Louis.
“Let’s have a fun, great show, but ultimately, as we repeatedly say, this is such a competitive series. At the end of the day, for the last 10 laps, going for the win, I’m sure is going to be a huge battle for sure. But other than that, I just hope everybody really respects each other.”
The NTT IndyCar Series season begins Saturday night from Texas Motor Speedway with the Genesys 300 at 8 p.m. ET on your local NBC station. The race will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
IndyCar: Felix Rosenqvist gets up to speed on ovals watching other series
The recent return of oval-based racing has provided entertainment for many.
For Felix Rosenqvist, it also has furthered his education.
As NASCAR and many sprint car series have hit the track again over the past few weeks, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said he intently has been watching the left-hand turn brigade.
Heading into IndyCar’s season opener Saturday night on the lightning-fast high banks of Texas Motor Speedway, the research is partly a reason Rosenqvist feels “way more confident” heading into his second season in the NTT Data Series.
“It seems like the more time you spend over here, the more you understand oval racing because it’s just something we never really watched back home,” Rosenqvist, a native of Sweden who got a place in Indianapolis, Indiana, last year as an IndyCar rookie, told NBCSports.com. “Obviously we watched the (Indy) 500, but I have to admit that most of us probably don’t really understand the concept of the racing too well.
“It can still be entertaining, but I don’t think everyone understands it. And now I start to feel that I really understand how oval racing works and how you become good at it, and what you need to be there at the end to win the race. Last year when I started, it was still a bit of a blur and like, ‘Oh, what’s going on here?’ It was kind of hard to understand when to push and when not to push and the whole perspective of what’s going on in the race. I feel that I should have made a huge leap on that (this season).”
He crashed in Indianapolis 500 practice May 15 and struggled to find the edge on the daunting 2.5-mile oval. He qualified 29th for the May 26 race and finished 28th (after getting caught in a multicar crash started by Graham Rahal and Sebastien Bourdais) in his first Indy 500.
Over the final oval races on the schedule, Rosenqvist didn’t crack the top 10, starting with a 12th at Texas.
The scary wreck sent Rosenqvist, 28, to the hospital for a checkup, but he returned from the minor injuries the next week at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where he finished his oval season with a best of 11th.
“I thought Indianapolis was good for Felix,” Hull told NBCSports.com. “We tried to drill into him you’re not going to learn how to race 500 miles unless you race the whole thing. As the race progressed, he did a better job.
“I think that was a big learning curve and really helped him. After we got into June and July, he realized how important the study of IndyCar racing is. It’s a very unique formula. It isn’t just a put your foot down formula.
“The cars are meant to be so identical to each other, you have to really focus for each racetrack how you create speed. That’s what he began to learn as the season went. It wasn’t that he wasn’t already fast. He learned how to consistently create speed. He made great progress and probably the last third of the season, we began to see it.”
But the progression has continued with oval film sessions for Rosenqvist, who was trained exclusively on road and street courses while becoming a 2015 champion in Formula 3 and a winner in Formula E and various sports car and touring series.
Hull said Rosenqvist follows NASCAR racing with a laptop by his side, watching timing and scoring to understand which drivers are getting faster throughout the course of a long green-flag run.
Rosenqvist also hones his oval race management by studying how the tracks change in other series (“that seems to be a very important thing”) as well as grasping the importance of patience. He has taken particular note about NASCAR Cup drivers rallying for top fives and victories after falling a lap down because of an early speeding penalty.
“I think in the beginning of my oval career, if you have a bad start, you would think, ‘Oh shit, the race is screwed; we’ll never get back in front,’ ” Rosenqvist said. “But that’s one of the things that if you have a fast car, you just need to take deep breaths, and you will eventually make it to the front, and it can go the same way the other way. If you start off well and then the car gets worse, then you will very quickly drop to the back. It’s one of those things you just have to breathe and stay in the game and you will be there at the end if everything allows for it.
“It’s interesting. It takes some time before you understand it, that’s for sure.”
He has a helpful teammate in five-time champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon, whose 46 career victories include 22 on ovals (three at Texas).
Hull said drivers such as Dixon make their biggest impact by conserving their tires for the last third of a green-flag stint when the car becomes lighter as the fuel load burns off.
“It doesn’t come from experience alone, but what experience teaches you is the car has to be at its best when the tires are at their worst,” Hull said. “That’s what good oval drivers do generally, whether on dirt or asphalt. They create a drive style in such a way that they have tires left to have a bit more speed than people they’re racing at end of a run. That’s when they make the most track position.
“That’s the reason Felix is so intent on studying what other people do.”
Of course, there’s been hardly any studying in IndyCar, which hasn’t raced since last September at Laguna Seca. Texas will mark the end of a nearly three-month layoff for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that began with the postponement of the season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.
With two podium finishes (second at Mid-Ohio and Portland) and a fifth at Laguna in the last three races on road courses last year, Rosenqvist is cautiously optimistic about regaining his form in his NTT-sponsored No. 10 Dallara-Honda.
But with IndyCar beginning its aeroscreen era Saturday night on the 1.5-mile oval north of Fort Worth, Texas, drivers will be adapting to racing for the first time with a 17.3-pound ballistic canopy (which will offer much greater head protection). Rosenqvist also expects there naturally will be some rust as “we were probably better drivers in Laguna than we are now because of the down time, so it’s going to take some time to get back to that level for sure.
“I’m pretty confident we’ve done everything to be prepared, but you never really know,” said Rosenqvist, whose car will honor former NTT CEO John McCain, who died in February. “Every year when you’ve been out of the car, it’s always different when you step in again. Sometimes, you jump in and feel you’ve done it all winter, and sometimes you feel really rusty and everything feels really quick, and you almost get dizzy the first couple of laps. You never really know what you’re going to get.
“But I think it’s going to be tough. From standing still for five months to going 200 mph, that’s going to be a big change no matter how well we prepare and also the way your body is affected by G forces. That’s something you also can’t train for when you’re at home. I’m not worried, but I know it’s going to be a big task, and my mind is set that it’s going to be a big challenge.”