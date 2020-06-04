Porsche will end its factory GT Le Mans program at the conclusion of the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, citing financial problems due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The program, run in partnership with CORE autosport, fields the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR for Nick Tandy and Frederic Makowiecki, and the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR for reigning GTLM champions Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

The announcement does not impact Porsche’s customer programs in IMSA, including the GT Daytona class of the WeatherTech Championship, the Michelin Pilot Challenge series, and the GT3 Cup Challenge series.

“The decision to halt our factory involvement in the IMSA series was not an easy one for us,” Porsche Motorsport Vice President Fritz Enzinger said in a statement.

“With a view to the current corporate situation in connection with the Coronavirus pandemic, it is only logical for Porsche Motorsport to make a contribution to coping with the economic fallout.

“We’ve openly discussed our exit with all involved. At this point, we’d like to convey our sincere thanks to Jim France and the colleagues at IMSA for their understanding.

“Porsche belongs in endurance racing. We will work hard to ensure that this is only a temporary Auf Wiedersehen.”

The 2020 WeatherTech Championship resumes July 4 at Daytona International Speedway, with the No. 912 of Bamber and Vanthoor sitting second in the GTLM standings.

Here is Porsche’s full statement:

Porsche will cease its factory involvement with the 911 RSR in the GTLM class of the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IWSC) at the end of 2020. The current season will not be affected.