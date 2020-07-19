Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fabio Quartararo won the MotoGP 2020 opener, and defending series champion Marc Marquez faces surgery after being injured in a crash.

Quartararo became the first French winner in the premier class in more than 20 years, winning on his Yamaha from the pole position Sunday in an eventful Spanish Grand Prix.

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team rider held off the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales on the circuit in Jerez, Spain, for his first career victory, which can be seen on NBC at 3 p.m. ET and NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

Andrea Dovizioso finished third on his Ducati after recovering from a broken collarbone a few weeks ago.

After starting third, Marquez went off course twice in Turn 4 during the MotoGP 2020 opener, losing the lead on Lap 5 to Quartararo. Marquez managed to save his bike that time, though.

The Repsol Honda rider fell from first to 16th, but he had climbed to fourth and was contending for a podium when he crashed with four laps remaining. Marquez was able to get on his feet after the wreck but later was taken to the medical center for observation. MotoGP reported that Marquez will undergo surgery Tuesday for a fractured right arm.

According to the MotoGP website, a traumatology specialist said Marquez was injured by a tire impact. Marquez’s course of treatment will be set after he is transferred to Barcelona, and he hasn’t been ruled out for next weekend’s race.

Before Sunday’s opener, MotoGP held a minute of silence for those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.