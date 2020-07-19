Fabio Quartararo wins MotoGP 2020 opener; Marc Marquez fractures arm

By Nate RyanJul 19, 2020, 9:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fabio Quartararo won the MotoGP 2020 opener, and defending series champion Marc Marquez faces surgery after being injured in a crash.

Quartararo became the first French winner in the premier class in more than 20 years, winning on his Yamaha from the pole position Sunday in an eventful Spanish Grand Prix.

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team rider held off the Yamaha of Maverick Vinales on the circuit in Jerez, Spain, for his first career victory, which can be seen on NBC at 3 p.m. ET and NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

Andrea Dovizioso finished third on his Ducati after recovering from a broken collarbone a few weeks ago.

After starting third, Marquez went off course twice in Turn 4 during the MotoGP 2020 opener, losing the lead on Lap 5 to Quartararo. Marquez managed to save his bike that time, though.

The Repsol Honda rider fell from first to 16th, but he had climbed to fourth and was contending for a podium when he crashed with four laps remaining. Marquez was able to get on his feet after the wreck but later was taken to the medical center for observation. MotoGP reported that Marquez will undergo surgery Tuesday for a fractured right arm.

According to the MotoGP website, a traumatology specialist said Marquez was injured by a tire impact. Marquez’s course of treatment will be set after he is transferred to Barcelona, and he hasn’t been ruled out for next weekend’s race.

Before Sunday’s opener, MotoGP held a minute of silence for those affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Spanish rider Maverick Vinales leads on his Yamaha at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix MotoGP race  in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain (JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images).

Lewis Hamilton wins eighth at Hungary to tie Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton Hungarian
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 19, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time to equal Michael Schumacher’s single-venue record and take the championship lead Sunday.

Hamilton’s latest victory from pole position was as comfortable as suggested by the nearly 9-second margin over runner-up Max Verstappen, who rebounded well from prerace drama.

The British driver’s 86th victory moved him within five of seven-time champion Schumacher’s record 91 victories in F1. Schumacher won the French GP eight times when it was held at Magny-Cours.

Hamilton, a six-time champion, first won in Hungary as a 2007 rookie, and his first success with Mercedes also came at the Hungaroring track in 2013, the year after replacing Schumacher on the Silver Arrows team.

Verstappen drove superbly to hold off Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished less than a second behind in third to relinquish the championship lead after three races.

Red Bull just managed to get Verstappen’s car on the grid for the start. About 20 minutes earlier, he damaged the front wing after hitting a curb and sliding into the barriers on a warmup lap.

Team principal Christian Horner looked on anxiously as mechanics replaced it and repaired the suspension, working frantically to get his car ready. They did with just minutes left.

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 90th career pole Saturday to match Schumacher’s record for seven poles in the Hungarian Grand Prix on the 4.4-kilometer (2.7-mile) track nestled among rolling hills outside of Budapest.

He made a clean start, but Bottas made a poor one from second and was overtaken by Lance Stroll (starting third), the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc,and Verstappen from seventh.

In a demoralizing sign of the times for Ferrari, both cars were lapped by Hamilton.

Stroll placed fourth ahead of Red Bull’s Alexander Albon, with Vettel sixth and Leclerc out of the points in 11th.