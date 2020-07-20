Kyle Larson scored his fifth consecutive victory in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, leading the final 21 laps to sweep the Saturday-Sunday races at Port Royal (Pennsylvania) Speedway.

Coupled with winning Saturday in the first half of the Bob Wikert Memorial, Larson won an extra $5,000 on top of the $10,000 earned for each victory.

He has 10 victories in 16 starts this year on the 410 winged sprint car circuit owned by Tony Stewart. Over the last 45 days in the No. 57 owned by Paul Silva, Larson has 20 victories in 33 starts on dirt tracks with a worst finish of sixth.

He also has won his last three starts in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and is expected to go for four in a row Tuesday night in the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania.

“My car was really good again tonight. Hats off to Paul Silva and everyone else that helps make this all possible,” Kyle Larson said after his victory Sunday, according to an ASCOC release. “We had a string of races where we just missed getting the wins and got beat late. It was starting to stress me out, to be honest, but now we’re winning again. Hopefully we can keep it up, especially with some bigger races coming up.”

HIGHLIGHTS: Night #2 and the finale of the #WeikertMemorial with @ASCoC was a heart-pounder! #OlliesAllStars Watch the full race replays, recaps, and more at https://t.co/rUqaSFgWXU! pic.twitter.com/JZleCY1mxt — FloRacing (@FloRacing) July 20, 2020

Larson took the lead at Port Royal on Lap 10 from Carson Macedo, who drives for Kyle Larson Racing in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series. Though he led 32 of 60 laps across two feature races, Larson said he still wasn’t comfortable until the checkered flagg.

“I was honestly a little worried the whole race,” Larson said. “(Points leader Aaron) Reutzel was running really hard the first ten laps, but I felt like I was really good behind him, especially getting through turns three and four. I wasn’t sure how close he would be to me once I got out front, but I felt like I hit my marks good enough that he wouldn’t be able to get back by me.”

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson [6]; 2. 69K-Lance Dewease [10]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri [9]; 4. 29-Danny Dietrich [5]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen [8]; 6. 41-David Gravel [11]; 7. 5-Brent Marks [22]; 8. 83-Daryn Pittman [3]; 9. 72-Ryan Smith [20]; 10. 5C-Dylan Cisney [19]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart [7]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [15]; 13. 51-Freddie Rahmer [17]; 14. 13-Paul McMahan [13]; 15. 17-Josh Baughman [23]; 16. 17h-Sheldon Haudenschild [12]; 17. 55-Mike Wagner [27]; 18. 11-Zeb Wise [25]; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [21]; 20. 9-Kasey Kahne [24]; 21. 2M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 22. 2-Carson Macedo [2]; 23. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 24. 17B-Steve Buckwalter [16]; 25. 2f-AJ Flick [26]; 26. 55K-Robbie Kendall [18]; 27. 39s-Sammy Swindell [14] Lap Leaders: Carson Macedo (1-9), Kyle Larson (10-30)