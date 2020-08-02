Kyle Larson wins
Paul Arch/ASCOC

Kyle Larson first to win 7 straight in Tony Stewart’s sprint car series

By Nate RyanAug 2, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Kyle Larson made history Saturday night at historic Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, becoming the first with seven consecutive wins on the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions.

Winning his third ASCOC race in as many nights, Larson started third and led the final 18 of 25 laps in the A Main after taking first from pole-sitter Gio Scelzi. He has won the last eight starts and 13 of 19 that he has made this year on the 410 winged sprint car circuit that started in 1970 and is owned by Tony Stewart.

Larson now has three wins this year at Knoxville (after sweeping the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car weekend June 12-13) and six overall at famed dirt shirt track . He said knew of the ASCOC record, and “it added pressure” to Saturday’s race.

“It’s really cool,” he said in a series release. “It was a good solid night.”

The Elk Grove, California, driver’s ASCOC streak began July 10 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Ohio. After skipping the series’ July 11 race at Sharon Speedway in Ohio, Larson since has won at Sharon Speedway (July 12), Williams Grove Speedway (July 17), Port Royal Speedway (July 18-19), Plymouth Dirt Track (July 30), 34 Raceway (July 31) and Knoxville Raceway (Aug. 1).

He could make it eight in a row in Paul Silva’s No. 57 sprint car tonight as the ASCOC heads to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, with a $20,000 prize at stake.

But it might help if he had enhanced vision, which he lacked Saturday after losing a contact lens.

“I couldn’t see as well as I needed to, but my car was just good and I had some lines working for me,” he said. “I could make runs off of (Turn 2) and then slide them in (turns) 3 and 4. The contact made it difficult. I hope I have a spare set in my bathroom bag.”

Since the beginning of June, Larson has 23 victories in 37 starts with a worst finish of sixth while barnstorming through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and several other states to race in various sprint car series and some USAC midget events.

Lewis Hamilton wins at Silverstone despite tire puncture on final lap

Lewis Hamilton tire
Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 2, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
Despite a tire puncture on the last lap causing a large lead to evaporate, Lewis Hamilton won a Formula One race at his home Silverstone, England, circuit for the seventh time Sunday.

Extending his record for F1 victories at Silverstone, Hamilton started from the pole and was in control throughout until several contenders tires began to delaminate and fail in the closing laps. Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was running second to Hamilton with two laps remaining when he was forced to pit with a tire problem and finished 11th.

A lap later, a near-disaster struck for Hamilton. His lead subsequently shrank from more than 30 seconds to a 5.856-second margin of victory over Max Verstappen as Hamilton limped back to the checkered flag.

“Down the straight, the tire deflated, and that was a heart in the mouth moment,” said Hamilton, who has won the past three races in F1. “I was just praying to get it around.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished third ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who took fourth despite also having tire problems on the last lap, and Lando Norris in fifth.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Norris’ McLaren teammate, also suffered a tire puncture on the last lap and fell several spots to 13th.

Verstappen might have had a chance to win, but he pitted with 10 laps remaining. That allowed him to set the race’s fastest lap and pick up an extra point, but he said his Red Bull team also made the call because “the tires didn’t look great. But P2 is a good result for us, and I’m happy with that,” Verstappen said.

It was Hamilton’s 87th career victory, four short of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher’s record. The six-time series champion has won three of four races to start the 2020 season and leads the championship standings by 30 points over Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton tire
Lewis Hamilton nursed home his Mercedes with a punctured left-front tire on the final lap of his victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Andrew Boyers/Pool/AFP via Getty Images).