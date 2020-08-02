Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson made history Saturday night at historic Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, becoming the first with seven consecutive wins on the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions.

Winning his third ASCOC race in as many nights, Larson started third and led the final 18 of 25 laps in the A Main after taking first from pole-sitter Gio Scelzi. He has won the last eight starts and 13 of 19 that he has made this year on the 410 winged sprint car circuit that started in 1970 and is owned by Tony Stewart.

Larson now has three wins this year at Knoxville (after sweeping the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car weekend June 12-13) and six overall at famed dirt shirt track . He said knew of the ASCOC record, and “it added pressure” to Saturday’s race.

LARSON ON NASCAR: ‘I’d love an opportunity if it came’

“It’s really cool,” he said in a series release. “It was a good solid night.”

The Elk Grove, California, driver’s ASCOC streak began July 10 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Ohio. After skipping the series’ July 11 race at Sharon Speedway in Ohio, Larson since has won at Sharon Speedway (July 12), Williams Grove Speedway (July 17), Port Royal Speedway (July 18-19), Plymouth Dirt Track (July 30), 34 Raceway (July 31) and Knoxville Raceway (Aug. 1).

He could make it eight in a row in Paul Silva’s No. 57 sprint car tonight as the ASCOC heads to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota, with a $20,000 prize at stake.

But it might help if he had enhanced vision, which he lacked Saturday after losing a contact lens.

“I couldn’t see as well as I needed to, but my car was just good and I had some lines working for me,” he said. “I could make runs off of (Turn 2) and then slide them in (turns) 3 and 4. The contact made it difficult. I hope I have a spare set in my bathroom bag.”

Since the beginning of June, Larson has 23 victories in 37 starts with a worst finish of sixth while barnstorming through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa and several other states to race in various sprint car series and some USAC midget events.