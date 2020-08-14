“It’s a pretty big deal that Kenny’s not racing” motocross, Tomac told NBC Sports in an interview. “It’s understandable for some of his situations, but that’s the one guy that say I don’t get a good start, and he gets a holeshot, he’s the one guy that can run away.
Roczen and Tomac have been fierce but respectful rivals at the premier level of dirt bike racing the last few years. Tomac was three points ahead of Roczen through 10 races of Supercross when the series went on hiatus for three months because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Roczen, who finished third in the Supercross points standings as Tomac won his first championship, will return in 2021.
Tomac says it’s harder to size up his competition without Roczen in the Outdoors season, which will begin Saturday at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Marvin Musquin will be returning from a knee injury in a mix of championship contenders that also includes past Supercross champions Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson, as well as Tomac’s teammate, Adam Cianciarulo.
“I felt like Ken’s always my biggest threat when it comes to motocross,” Tomac said. “Now that he’s out, it’s like I don’t know who is going to be the guy. You have Cooper, Marvin, Jason, my teammate Adam. There’s guys like (Justin) Barcia.
“Either way, you can’t go in too overconfident. You have to be level-headed that way and believe in the work you put in beforehand, and that’s it and kind of run with it.”
‘Fast Friday’, random draw set up intriguing Indy 500 qualifying session
INDIANAPOLIS — About an hour before he won the Fast Friday Lotto at the Brickyard, Graham Rahal laid out the stakes for scoring a decent Indy 500 starting position at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“If you have an early qualifying draw, you’re going to make the top nine,” Rahal said. “If you have an afternoon one like we had last year, you’re going to be hard-pressed to get in no matter how quick or how good you are. The morning draws are going to be huge right now.”
If the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver is correct, no one will be positioned better for a starting spot in the 104th Indy 500 than his team when time trials begin Saturday at 11 a.m. ET (NBC Sports Gold, 3-5 p.m. ET on NBC).
A representative from each team selected a coin with a qualifying number (event manager Delaney Collier was the lucky charm who picked for the three Rahal Letterman Lanigan drivers) that could play a major role in determining their fate in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.
That capped a day in which Hondas mostly dominated the speed charts of a “Fast Friday” practice.
With temperatures hitting the high 80s, track conditions were extremely difficult as teams tried to get a handle on a slick track while wrestling with a massive boost of 50 horsepower and resultant lap speeds that hadn’t been seen on the 2.5-mile oval in nearly a quarter-century.
Marco Andretti was fastest at 233.491 mph, the fastest lap on the last full practice day before Indy 500 qualifying since Arie Luyendyk (239.260) on May 10, 1996.
The top nine qualifiers Saturday will advance to Sunday’s one-hour session to determine the pole position.
“We have the speed for the top nine, but we have to hope we’re not sliding too much,” Andretti said.
“In the middle of the day, the heat of the day, we put together a really solid four laps. That is the heat of the day, right? That’s the positive to take into tomorrow, that if it is going to be hot, we already did that today.”
Surprisingly down the speed chart Friday were Team Penske’s Dallara-Chevrolets, which were led by the No. 12 of Will Power in 11th.
“The first run really counts,” he said. “If you drew in the first top 10, you’re in pretty good shape, especially for us who are just trying to crack into the top nine. I was really happy about that.”
So was teammate Josef Newgarden, who drew the ninth slot but also was more optimistic about being able to charge through the field from outside the Fast Nine in the Aug. 23 race (1 p.m. ET, NBC).
Though much of the chatter through three days of practice has been that this year’s heavier aeroscreen will make passing more difficult and make track position (and thus starting spots) critical), Newgarden said if he can get close to the top 10 “we can fight really well and win this race next weekend.
“You need both (track position and handling),” he said. “You always want as good of track position here as possible. It just makes your day easier. Whenever you’ve got to fight from real deep in the pack, it’s just a challenge. If you could choose, you would choose to start up front, P1 and then also have a great car in traffic.
“We have the capability to start somewhat toward the front but yeah, probably more important is our race car and how we handled in traffic. We worked on that a lot the last couple of days, so we’ll be able to put it to good use next weekend.
“I don’t know that we had a lot of expectations coming into today. It’s so difficult to judge on two days of practice. Indy is a really deceiving place. It’s a cat and mouse game. It’s all about tows in practice and a lot of it is irrelevant. I’m not sure we even knew where we’d stack up from a pure qualifying standpoint. I think we got an assessment of where we were in race running. I think we’ll have good race cars to take the fight to everybody, but it was definitely on pure pace (Friday).”
The team with the most pace was Andretti Autosport, which had four of its six cars in the top 10 on Fast Friday.
The draw didn’t work out as well for the team, though. Alexander Rossi will be going out 12th ahead of teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay (14th), Zach Veach (15th), James Hinchcliffe (20th), Colton Herta (30th) and Andretti.
“I think the temperature is going to make a huge difference in terms of overall performance,” Rossi said.
Said Hunter-Reay: “Unfortunately, it’s going to come down to the lottery of picking the right number. If you pick early, you go at 11 a.m., it’s going to be a totally different racetrack from the guys that go later at 2:30.”
Among other notables who joined Rahal with a qualifying draw in the top 10: 2017 winner Takuma Sato (second), Indy 500 rookies Rinus VeeKay (fourth) and Pato O’Ward (eighth) and 2008 winner Scott Dixon, whose No. 9 Honda will go out sixth.
The five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion said he was “a little shocked” by the speed disparity between Honda and Chevrolet.
“It seems a little strange so far,” Dixon said. “It’s always hard to know where each manufacturer is. They all adjust accordingly to their own programs, so I know we’ll have hopefully some more tomorrow as well. It’s hard to tell what Chevy is up to, but always proud to be powered by Honda, and hopefully we’ve got the upper hand this year.
“But honestly it’s always going to be tough. The race is where it really counts.”