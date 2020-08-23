Alexander Rossi recalls 2016 Indy 500 victory; last year’s disappointment

Before the morning of his May 29, 2016 victory in the 100th Indy 500, Alexander Rossi had no idea what the race meant and how much it would impact his career.

During an insightful sitdown (watch the full interview in the video above) with NBC Sports’ Marty Snider for today’s Indy 500 prerace show (1 p.m. ET, NBC), the Andretti Autosport driver went in-depth on why Indianapolis Motor Speedway was so life-altering.

“I knew nothing about tracks, nothing about ovals, nothing about the team,” Rossi said about beginning his rookie season in the NTT IndyCar Series four years ago after a stint in Formula One. “I was trying to absorb as much as I can as possible. And then Race No. 4, the Indianapolis 500 comes about, and I was forced to learn very quickly about IndyCar and what it means.

“It was amazing how it worked out. That gave us the introduction to NAPA and allowed me to develop relationships with (team owner) Michael (Andretti), Bryan (Herta) and Honda.  It’s amazing looking back how that day kind of completely changed the course of my career forever. And it’s pretty remarkable.

Before winning the iconic race with a fuel mileage gambit, Rossi said he had watched the Indy 500 but never attended the race or watched the winner’s celebration. He laughs now about photos that show him looking bemused after the victory because “it’s a perfect representation of that race and that year.”

“I didn’t have this idea of what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “It was my fourth IndyCar race, and I’d never been successful in a normal IndyCar race. I didn’t know what I was doing. It was a very strange situation. I pray I get the opportunity to do it again.”

He nearly did last year, finishing second to Simon Pagenaud in a thrilling finish that he told Snider was the most gutting and disappointing result of his career.

Alexander Rossi will start ninth int he 104th Indy 500 after winning in 2016 and finishing second last year

“I think more about last year more than 2016 about what could I have done differently,” Rossi said. “That sticks with you even more than the one I won because it’s the one that kind of got away.”

What he remembers most about the 2016 victory actually was the buildup and “the hour and a half before you get in the car. It was the best thing I’ve ever done. Understanding that elevates (IMS) above just being a racetrack.”

Rossi, who is starting ninth in today’s race, told Snider that he hopes that the 104th Indy 500 (which is being held without fans for the first time) is won by a former winner because “I’d hate for someone to feel like they missed all that comes with this event” when there is a crowd of 300,000.

“A lot of people talk about drivers who have been here 10 years trying to win it and the huge emotional relief that comes with that,” Rossi said. “But I think there’s something pretty unique for the guys who have won it. They know what that’s like and every year they don’t achieve it, it sucks even more.

“This is the one race on earth for an entire year, you’re celebrated for what you accomplished. A lot of other tracks, you win and are the hero until Monday or Tuesday, then everyone focuses on the next event. This one is literally 12 months. It seems every month you’re getting some award or honor, and it’s really special.”

Rossi also discusses his rough start to the 2020 season, why he still needs a championship and his fearlessness of passing on restarts during the interview with Snider, which you can watch during NBC’s broadcast of the 104th Indy 500 today starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Alexander Rossi is seeking his first victory this season in today's 104th Indy 500

How to watch the Indy 500: Start times, TV, stream info, schedules, race details

The 104th Indianapolis 500 will mark the first time the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will be held outside of May, and “When is the Indy 500?” is one of many questions about Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s signature race.

The green flag will drop on the 2020 Indy 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET (coverage begins at 1 p.m. on NBC) today, nearly three months after its originally scheduled date.

All associated concerts and the 500 Festival Parade in downtown Indianapolis have been canceled, and the race will be run without fans for the first time in its history.

But one schedule element that remains unchanged: The two weeks leading up to the race still will feature the regular cadence of practices, two days of qualifying and Carb Day’s final practice.

Here are all the pertinent details to help answer the question of “When is the Indy 500?” and dozens more (all times are ET):

What are the Indy 500 race day start times?

7 a.m.: Garage opens:

8 a.m.: Teams, equipment enter pits:

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Tech inspection

12:40-1:05 p.m.: Cars pushed to the grid

1:47 p.m.: Driver introductions

2:06 p.m.: Grid formation

2:09 p.m.: Invocation and national anthem

2:23 p.m.: “Drivers, start your engines”:

2:30 p.m.: Green flag

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. and running through 6 p.m. It also will be available via streaming on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Practice and qualifying for the Indy 500 will be shown on NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold (click here for more information on the IndyCar Pass). See the broadcast schedules below.

When is qualifying for the Indy 500?

The 33-car field for the Indy 500 was set Aug. 15-16 after three days of practice. Marco Andretti became the first member of his famous racing family to win the pole position in 33 years.

When is practice for the Indy 500?

The final Cab Day practice for the Indy 500 was held Friday. Indy 500 rookie Pato O’Ward was fastest in the session. There was no concert or team pit stop competition as traditionally held on Carb Day.

Why was the Indy 500 postponed?

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, restrictions on large gatherings necessitated moving the race from its original May 24 date.

How many fans will be allowed to attend the Indy 500?

There will be no fans allowed at the Indy 500, meaning the 230,000-seat grandstands will be empty for the first time in the race’s history. Practice and qualifying also were closed to the general public.

How many laps and how long is the Indy 500?

The race is 500 miles over 200 laps. Depending on the number of yellow flags, the Indy 500 typically takes about 3 hours to complete (give or take 30 minutes).

What is the size, length, width and banking of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The track is 2.5 miles, which consists of:

  • Front straightaway: 5/8ths of a mile
  • Back straightaway: 5/8ths of a mile
  • Turns: Each a quarter-mile.
  • Short chutes: Each 1/8th of a mile

The track’s width is 50 feet on the straightaways and 60 feet in the turns. Its turns are banked at 9 degrees.

IMS sits on 963.4 acres (which includes the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, 315 acres of parking lots and a solar farm). There are 17 grandstands, 26 bridges and six tunnels. The infield is 253 acres.

Why do 33 cars start the Indy 500?

There were 40 cars that started the inaugural 500 Mile Race in 1911. Afterward, the American Automobile Association’s contest board decided the field was too big for the 2.5-mile track. A formula was created that decreed each car should be entitled to 400 feet when the field was spread around the track. Because 2.5 miles equals 13,200 feet, that allows for 33 cars at 400 feet apiece.

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk?

The tradition began in the 1930s when two-time winner Louis Meyer asked for a glass of buttermilk after his second victory (his mother taught him it would refresh him on hot days). After winning his third Indy 500 in 1936, a photo of Meyer drinking buttermilk led to a dairy industry executive requesting milk be available annually to the winner. Since 1956, winners have been given a $10,000 bonus from the Indiana Dairy Association for including milk in their postrace celebration.

What is the Indy 500 winner’s trophy?

The Borg-Warner Trophy has honored the winner since 1936. Each victor’s face is sculpted onto the trophy with a square that includes their name, winning year and average speed. Originally designed to hold 80 winners, two new bases were constructed to add more space (in 1986 and in 2004, which provides capacity through 2034).

The trophy is 5 feet, 4.75 inches high and weighs 110 pounds. It’s valued at more than $3 million and also features a 24-karat gold sculpture of late IMS owner Tony Hulman. It resides at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Hall of Fame Museum. Since 1988, race winners have received a 14-inch “Baby Borg” to keep.

Which drivers have won more than one Indy 500?

Driver Wins Years
Rick Mears 4 1979, 1984, 1988, 1991
Al Unser Sr. 4 1970, 1971, 1978, 1987
A.J. Foyt 4 1961, 1964, 1967, 1977
Dario Franchitti 3 2007, 2010, 2012
Helio Castroneves 3 2001, 2002, 2009
Bobby Unser 3 1968, 1975, 1981
Johnny Rutherford 3 1974, 1976, 1980
Mauri Rose 3 1941, 1947, 1948
Wilbur Shaw 3 1937, 1939, 1940
Louis Meyer 3 1928, 1933, 1936
Tommy Milton 2 1921, 1923
Bill Vukovich 2 1953, 1954
Rodger Ward 2 1959, 1962
Gordon Johncock 2 1973, 1982
Emerson Fittipaldi 2 1989, 1993
Al Unser Jr. 2 1992, 1994
Arie Luyendyk 2 1990, 1997
Dan Wheldon 2 2005, 2011
Juan Pablo Montoya 2 2000, 2015

What are the closest finishes in Indy 500 history?

Year Winner Runner-up Margin of victory
1992 Al Unser Jr. Scott Goodyear 0.043 seconds
2014 Ryan Hunter-Reay Helio Casroneves 0.06 seconds
2006 Sam Hornish Jr. Marco Andretti 0.0635 seconds
2015 Juan Pablo Montoya Will Power 0.1046 seconds
1982 Gordon Johncock Rick Mears 0.16 seconds

 