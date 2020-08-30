Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three-time defending series champion Eli Tomac rebounded from a mediocre start to the 450 season Saturday, winning Round 3 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Tomac, who won his first Supercross title two months ago, claimed the overall Saturday in motocross’ premier division by winning the second moto after finishing second in the opener to Marvin Musquin.

Tomac climbed three spots in the points standings to fourth with his 45th career victory (ranking fourth all time) a week after a career-worst 16th in Round 2 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Close battle until the end 💥 Second moto & overall win for the defending champ @elitomac ☝️ pic.twitter.com/9t2ECStA3d — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) August 29, 2020

“I just had a better feel,” Tomac said. “The track came to us all day. We had good starts in both motos and that pace was insane there in Moto 2.

“I had pressure from (Moto 2 runner-up Justin) Barcia for a while there, and we were really pushing it at the end. He kept me honest, but I was able to keep it going and get us a win. We’ve got some good tracks for us coming up and hopefully we can keep putting work in to make up some ground in the championship.”

Adam Cianciarulo finished third overall, and Zach Osborne, who won the opening two rounds, maintained his championship lead by 13 points over Musquin with a fourth overall Saturday.

In the 250 class, Jeremy Martin won his second consecutive overall event by winning the second moto and finishing second in the first. Martin trails by four points to Dylan Ferrandis, who finished second Saturday with a 1-3 finish.

NEXT: The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series will hold its first doubleheader over Labor Day weekend at the historic RedBud National with events on Sept. 4 and Sept. 7.

RESULTS

Guaranteed Rate Ironman National (Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, Indiana)

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (2-1) Marvin Musquin, France, KTM (1-6) Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki (3-4) Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha (6-2) Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna (7-3) Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (4-5) Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM (5-7) Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (8-8) Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha (9-10) Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda (11-12)

450 Class Championship Standings

Zach Osborne, Abingdon, Va., Husqvarna – 122 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 109 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., Yamaha – 96 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 95 Adam Cianciarulo, Port Orange, Fla., Kawasaki – 89 Blake Baggett, Grand Terrace, Calif., KTM – 81 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 78 Broc Tickle, Holly, Mich., Yamaha – 71 Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Honda – 59 Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Husqvarna; Dean Wilson, Scotland, Husqvarna (tie) – 58

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish)

Jeremy Martin, Millville, Minn., Honda (2-1) Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha (1-3) Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., KTM (3-4) Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (8-2) Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (4-5) Alex Martin, Millville, Minn., Suzuki (7-6) Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Yamaha (6-10) Jo Shimoda, Japan, Honda (12-7) Mitchell Harrison, Brighton, Mich., Kawasaki (11-8) Carson Mumford, Simi Valley, Calif., Honda (13-9)

250 Class Championship Standings