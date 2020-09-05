IMSA at Road Atlanta today: How to watch, schedules, TV, stream info

By Nate Ryan
Sep 5, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
More than seven months after the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the IMSA WeatherTech Championship will return today at Road Atlanta to a schedule more associated with endurance racing.

The TireRack.com Grand Prix will run six hours, the second-longest event of 2020 so far for IMSA since four “sprint” races of less than three hours followed Daytona in a season disrupted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Saturday’s event is being dubbed by some as the “Petit Petit” — a reference to the annual 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans that will be held at the track next month.

The schedule originally would have included two endurance races by now (Road Atlanta will replace Watkins Glen and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring has been moved to November), and many teams are adding third drivers for the first time since the Rolex 24.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, Filipe Albuquerque, Tristan Vautier and Colin Braun are among the notables who have been added to the entry list for Road Atlanta.

Here are the details for IMSA this weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road Atlanta

WHEN: Saturday, 11:35 a.m.

TV:  11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. NBCSN (streaming link); 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. NBC Sports App (streaming link) / TrackPass; 2:30 -6 p.m. NBCSN (streaming link)

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins Saturday at 11:30 a.m. (Sirius channel 217, XM 202, Internet 972)

STREAM: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold (live flag to flag starting at 11:30)

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage throughout the weekend on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, as well as Sirius Channel 216, XM 210, Internet 970

RACE DISTANCE: Six hours around the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course in Braselton, Georgia.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 28 cars entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race Saturday at Road Atlanta

IMSA Road Atlanta weekend schedule

Friday

10-11 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:25-3:40 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

6:30-7:40 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (IMSA.com/TVLive Live Qualifying Stream)

Saturday

11:35 a.m. — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Last year’s Petit Le Mans (IMSA).

Indy Pro 2000 driver Braden Eves posts an injury update from hospital

Braden Eves injury update
Chris Bucher/Indy Pro 2000
By Nate Ryan
Sep 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
After being hurt in a frightening crash Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Braden Eves tweeted a videotaped injury update from his bed at Methodist Hospital.

The Cooper Tires Indy Pro 2000 Indy GP ended under caution after 18 laps when Eves’ No. 1 Exclusive Autosport Tatuus PM-18 flipped in Turn 11 and landed on its roll hoop.

Eves’ team said the driver was awake, alert and stable after being extricated from the car and taken to the infield care center. He then was transported to the hospital and kept overnight.

Eves said he would need a few months to recover from fractures above his right eye and a couple of vertebrae in his neck.

Eves, 21, was enjoying a promising season in the Road To Indy’s second-rung ladder series, having climbed to second in the points standings after a July 29 victory at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The up and comer from New Albany, Ohio, moved into Indy Pro 2000 after winning the championship last year in USF2000, the first step on the Road To Indy.

He received a torrent of support on social media after posting about his condition with NTT IndyCar Series drivers Graham Rahal, Pato O’Ward and Conor Daly among the well-wishers.

In a release from Indy Pro 2000, IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoff Billows said he expected Eves “will be released from the hospital in the next day or two and expect him to make a full recovery.”

Juncos Racing driver Sting Ray Robb swept the trio of races Thursday and Friday to win the Cooper Tires Indy Pro 2000 Indy Grand Prix.

Through 10 of 17 rounds, Robb, who turned 19 Thursday, holds a 16-point lead (256-240) over Devlin DeFrancesco.

The series is expected to race again when IndyCar returns to Mid-Ohio in a race that is expected to happen on the Sept. 11-13 weekend but has yet to be confirmed.