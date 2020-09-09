IMSA released its 2021 schedule for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will be contested over 12 rounds next season.
The season will open with the Rolex 24 at Daytona on the Jan. 28-31 weekend (directly preceded as previously announced by the Roar before the Rolex test session) and conclude Oct. 6-9 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
The sports car series also announced several competition changes for next season:
–A fifth class will be added with LMP3 joining DPi, LMP2, GTLM and GTD for six races.
–A new championship structure will increase points awarded by a factor of 10 with a victory now worth 350 points (previously 35). Points still are awarded from first to 30th.
–Points also will be awarded for qualifying at 10 percent of the total (35 points for a pole). Qualifying points are awarded to all drivers in each car.
–The qualifying format for LMP2, LMP3 and GTD will be broken into two segments and split between amateur and professional drivers.
Here’s the IMSA schedule for the 2021 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship:
—Jan. 28-31, 2021: Daytona
—March 17-20: Sebring
–April 16-17: Long Beach
–April 23-25: Laguna Seca
–May 14-16: Mid-Ohio
–TBA: Detroit
–June 24-27: Watkins Glen
–July 2-24: Mosport
–July 16-17: Lime Rock
–Aug. 6-8: Road America,
–Aug. 20-22: VIR
—Oct. 6-9: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta