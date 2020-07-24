The Roar before the Rolex test session will have a new spot on the calendar next year, leading directly into the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona that will be held Jan. 30-31, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway, according to a track release Friday.

In a change to the schedule, the Roar Before the Rolex 24 preseason test sessions will be held the week before the Rolex 24 on Jan. 22-24, 2021 (the Roar normally takes place three weeks earlier than the race).

After the test, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship teams will remain at the track in the days leading into the race, taking part in “fan-focused events” around the 59th annual 24-hour endurance race at Daytona International Speedway that opens the season opener to the sports car circuit.

Prior to the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the BMW Endurance Challenge will open the Michelin Pilot Challenge season Jan. 29.

