Colton Herta delivers Andretti’s first IndyCar victory of season at Mid-Ohio

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Colton Herta became the second consecutive NTT IndyCar Series driver to win from the pole position at MId-Ohio Sports Car Course, capping a podium sweep Sunday for Andretti Autosport as the team scored its first victory this season.

Starting first just like Saturday winner Will Power, Herta, 20, led 57 of 75 laps and finished 1.3826 seconds in his No. 88 Dallara-Honda ahead of teammate Alexander Rossi for the third victory of his career.

Andretti’s Ryan Hunter-Reay finished a season-best third, followed by Graham Rahal and Marcus Ericsson.

“I’m so happy, we’ve been knocking on the door almost every week,” Herta told NBC Sports pit reporter James Hinchcliffe. “We’ve had the pace, but for some reason or another, something has gone wrong. We finally put everything together. Got the pole this morning, had a stellar car, and Honda Andretti 1-2-3.”

In the previous 10 races this season, Andretti Autosport had managed only two podium finishes, both third places by Rossi. Sunday’s trio of podium results marked the first 1-2-3 finish for the team in 15 years since a 1-2-3-4 finish in April 2005 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

“It’s so huge,” team owner Michael Andretti told Hinchcliffe after his team’s 65th IndyCar victory. “Man, 1-2-3, after the way things have been going for us this year. This is huge for us, the whole team.”

Said Rossi after his season-best finish: “I’m just so happy for Andretti Autosport and Michael. It’s been a terrible year for us globally. To do this, huge hats off to Colton and the 88 guys but then to sweep the podium is very cool for us.

“The championship went away from us very early on, so we’re just focused on race wins and really trying to build a good foundation for next year, and we’re doing that now. It’s a step in the right direction. We’ll enjoy this one for sure.”

The rest of the top 10: Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon, who nipped Rinus VeeKay on the last lap for 10th.

The championship race tightened after Dixon made a mistake and spun while running fifth on Lap 22.

Trying to chase down Herta while under pressure from Rossi and Hunter-Reay, Dixon clipped a curb off Turn 1 and lost 15 spots.

After entering the weekend with a 96-point lead over Josef Newgarden in the standings with five races remaining, Dixon’s lead shrunk by 24 points after consecutive 10th-place finishes in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Mid-Ohio (which historically had been one of his strongest tracks with a series-high six victories).

“Got a little aggressive, hit the overtake (button) on the exit of (Turn) 1 and just way too much Honda power there, and it spun the tires and just spun the car,” Dixon told NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast. “Totally caught me off guard. Total rookie mistake. I’m so bummed for the team. Such a stupid mistake I shouldn’t have made. Obviously the car was fast and able to fight our way back, but it should have been an easy points day.”

Dixon said he won’t be laying back heading into the final three races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course doubleheader and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida.

“The easiest way is to win Race 1 at Indy road course and same in Race 2 and be nice to go to St. Pete without having to worry about it,” Dixon said. “The series is so tight right now. The competition is super tough. Even trying to rebound off days like this is very tough.”

After a chaotic qualifying session, the first lap of Sunday’s race also proved eventful.

Santino Ferrucci, starting second, received a penalty for avoidable contact after running into Dale Coyne Racing teammate Alex Palou. The crash also collected Felix Rosenqvist.

Ferrucci attempted to pass leader Colton Herta on the outside into Turn 1 but skidded through the grass and then re-entered the track by hitting Palou.

“He was the outside, and I got halfway in front of him, so it was my corner at that point,” Herta said. “I tried to leave him as much room as I could, but he just wanted to stick on the outside, so I had to push him off.”

“I think we just have to look at the video,” said Palou, who is battling for rookie of the year with Rinus VeeKay. “I did a good start. I was just keeping the position I had. It was the first lap. Someone went out and just drove into me and Felix. Nothing we could have done.

“Disappointing because I couldn’t do anything, and it’s the first lap of the race. And we’ve had such a hard season to now with all the ovals and learning those. We’ll just look forward to the Indy GP.”

Ferrucci was sent to the rear of the field.

IndyCar results and points standings after Mid-Ohio Race No. 2 Sunday

By Nate RyanSep 13, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Andretti teammates Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay capped the first podium sweep for Andretti since a 1-2-3-4 finish April 3, 2005 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Andretti teammates Herta, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay capped the first podium sweep for Andretti since a 1-2-3-4 finish April 3, 2005 at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Herta led 57 of 75 laps and won after starting from the pole position, a day after Will Power had done the same on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the team, which had only two podium finishes in the previous 10 races (both third places by Rossi) this season.

Scott Dixon finished 10th for the second consecutive race at Mid-Ohio, shrinking his championship lead by 24 points over Josef Newgarden with three races remaining in the season (an Oct. 2-3 race weekend doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).

Here are the IndyCar Mid-Ohio results and points standings from Sunday:

RESULTS

POINTS

After 11 of a scheduled 14 races, Dixon has a 72-point lead (456-384) over Josef Newgarden (who trailed by 96 points entering the Mid-Ohio doubleheader race weekend).

The rest of the top 10: Pato O’Ward 338, Colton Herta 327, Will Power 306, Graham Rahal 301, Takuma Sato 300, Simon Pagenaud 277, Ryan Hunter-Reay 260, Santino Ferrucci 249.

Here’s what the full points standings are through 11 races for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

NEXT: The series will head to an Oct. 2-3 doubleheader race weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course before concluding the season Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg, Florida.