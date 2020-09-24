Helio Castroneves will return to the NTT IndyCar Series next weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, replacing Arrow McLaren SP driver Oliver Askew in the No. 7 Dallara- Chevrolet.
The team announced in a Thursday release that Askew wasn’t cleared by the IndyCar medical team after reporting “a balance and coordination issue” after the Sept. 12-13 race weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Associated Press’ Jenna Fryer reported that Askew has been experiencing the concussion-like symptoms since his Aug. 23 wreck in the Indy 500.
The team said Askew was placed in IndyCar’s Return to Racing Protocol, which encompasses but isn’t limited to concussions. Will Power missed the 2016 season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida, after being placed in the protocol with concussion-like symptoms that actually resulted from an inner ear infection.
“The health and safety of our competitors is always INDYCAR’s top priority,” IndyCar said in a statement to NBC Sports. ” Following INDYCAR’s races at Mid-Ohio, Oliver Askew reported symptoms to his race team, which trigged an examination from the INDYCAR medical team on Friday, Sept. 18.
“As a result, Oliver is not medically cleared to race in the Harvest GP and is subject to INDYCAR’s Return to Racing Protocol. INDYCAR and our medical staff will continue to actively monitor Oliver’s progress and wish him a speedy recovery.”
The Indy 500 crash was one of the low points for Askew in an up-and-down rookie season in IndyCar. He suffered another hard crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the July 4 race on the road course. He also finished third and sixth on back-to-back races at Iowa Speedway in July.
“This was an incredibly tough call but I have to follow the advice of the INDYCAR Medical Team and my doctors,” Askew said in the release. “My priority right now is focusing on my health. Despite not being in the car, I will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Harvest GP, giving whatever insight and support to Arrow McLaren SP that I can.”
Castroneves will be driving this weekend at Mid-Ohio for Team Penske in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner has said he actively is seeking a ride for the 2021 season in IndyCar or IMSA with the demise of Penske’s DPi program as Acura switches to new teams next year.
“The welfare of Oliver, our team members and fellow competitors is paramount,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt.
“We therefore support Oliver and the decision of INDYCAR. Withdrawing to focus on his health and recovery is the right thing to do.”
“First and foremost, we wish Oliver the best and that he is able to take time to recover,” said Helio. “I look forward to getting back on track and helping to build on the great progress that Arrow McLaren SP has made this year.”