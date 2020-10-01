The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be returning in 2021 to the Detroit Grand Prix, which will be held over two weekends for the first time.

IMSA will race as a standalone June 4-5 event, a week ahead of the NTT IndyCar Series races that normally are a companion event to the sports car series.

The new date on the Belle Isle circuit also will help avoid a conflict with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which is slated for June 12-13.

“It was unfortunate that we were not able to host the Detroit Grand Prix in 2020 due to COVID-19, but we are so excited to welcome fans back to Belle Isle with not one, but two great weekends of racing and family entertainment,” Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker said in a release. “The first weekend in June will be a sports car celebration with the exotic cars of IMSA.

IMSA will be running its DPi, LMP3 and GTD classes in the event.

“As the ‘Automotive Capital of the World,’ Detroit is an extremely important market to all of our automotive partners, so we are naturally thrilled to return in 2021,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “The WeatherTech Championship drivers, teams, manufacturers and partners will have the opportunity to stand in the spotlight as the headline event of the weekend and we know they will deliver an outstanding performance.”