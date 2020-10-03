Chris Jones/IndyCar

Will Power on IndyCar pole at IMS as points leader Scott Dixon stumbles

By Nate RyanOct 3, 2020, 11:15 AM EDT
Will Power captured a record fifth pole position Saturday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where NTT IndyCar Series points leader Scott Dixon continued to struggle in the Harvest GP.

With a lap of one minute, 8.9767 seconds in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet, Power qualified first for the fourth time this season and notched the 61st pole of his career (which trails only Mario Andretti’s 67).

Colton Herta will start on the front row for Saturday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) alongside Power, followed by Alexander Rossi, Alex Palou, Pato O’Ward, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Jack Harvey and Felix Rosenqvist.

Starting ninth will be Josef Newgarden, Power’s teammate who won Friday’s Harvest GP Race 1. He is six spots ahead of Dixon, who will start 15th.

By virtue of his victory Friday, the two-time and defending series champion cut Dixon’s championship lead from 72 to 40 points with two races remaining (Saturday and the Oct. 25 season finale at St. Petersburg, Florida).

Dixon essentially will clinch his sixth title by leaving Indianapolis with a 55-point lead on Newgarden. Click here for the clinch scenarios in the championship over the final two races.

Power had three victories in eight starts at the IMS road course. He finished sixth Friday and placed 20th in his last start on pole at the track in the July 4 race.

“We made a lot of changes last night,” Power told NBC Sports Gold pit reporter Dillon Welch. “We did what we needed to do. Certainly, it’s a much better car (than Friday), and I’m obviously stoked to be on pole again and see what we can do today.”

Saturday’s race will be 75 laps, 10 laps shorter than Friday’s event, which left Power predicting it could be a two-stop fuel strategy affair.

“(Starting first) is valuable but unfortunately it’s going to be a fuel save race because of the distance and cool temps create more horsepower so it uses more fuel,” Power said.

Will Power wins from pole position as IndyCar championship race tightens

By Nate RyanOct 3, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT
Will Power led wire to wire to win from the pole position Saturday in Race 2 of the Harvest GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, where teammate Josef Newgarden pushed the NTT IndyCar Series title battle to the season finale.

Power scored his second victory this year, holding off a furious charge by Colton Herta to win by 0.8932 seconds.

“The tires had gone away, it was a very tough battle,” Power told NBC Sports pit reporter Kevin Lee. “I had to work very hard to keep (Herta) behind. Just so happy to have Verizon and Chevy in victory lane again. We had two Hondas trying to attack us there, but the Chevy had very good power and driveability so over the moon to get another one, especially at this place.”

SATURDAY’S RESULTS: Where everyone finished in Race 2 of the Harvest GP

In leading all 75 laps, Power earned his fourth victory on the 14-turn, 2.349-mile road course and the eighth for Team Penske, which swept the doubleheader race weekend (after Newgarden’s Friday victory) for track owner Roger Penske in raising its IndyCar victory total to 218.

With the 39th victory of his career, the 39-year-old Australian also tied Al Unser for fifth the series’ all-time winners list, three behind Michael Andretti.

“Oh man, when you talk about the names I’m around, it’s just amazing these people (are) absolute legends of the sport,” Power said. “I could never have imagined having my name among such unbelievable, historic drivers. All these guys, I was a huge fan of when I was a kid, and they’re kind of my heroes, so it’s really cool to have my name up there.”

Alexander Rossi finished third (and on the podium for the fourth consecutive race) and was followed by Newgarden, who cut Scott Dixon’s championship lead to 32 points. Pato O’Ward took fifth with Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal, Dixon, Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounding out the top 10.

Dixon started 15th and fought his way to eighth, ensuring the IndyCar championship will be decided in the final race for the 15th consecutive season. Dixon had entered Indianapolis with a 72-point lead two races ago.

The five-time series champion encountered trouble within the first 10 laps as a collision with Ryan Hunter-Reay poked a hole in the left underwing of his No. 9 Dallara-Honda.

Struggling with straight-line speed because of the damage there, Dixon battled to stay in the top 10 and received help from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Felix Rosenqvist running interference during the first stint.

The IndyCar season will conclude Oct. 25 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which originally was the season opener until being postponed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The race will be shown at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Dixon can clinch his sixth title by finishing ninth or better in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, regardless of Newgarden’s result.