After leading the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series in victories this season, Kyle Larson will be making the transition to its Late Model division at The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Nov. 4-5.

The World of Outlaws announced Tuesday that Larson, who has 42 dirt racing victories in 84 stats this season, will make his debut with the Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

Larson, whose NASCAR reinstatement recently was announced, also will be running the sprint car series Nov. 6-7. He will be racing Paul Silva’s No. 57 that Larson has dominated with this year.

Larson made his dirt late model debut in August, finishing fifth in the Lucas Oil Late Models circuit at Port Royal Speedway and then winning his second career start.

It’s been one of the highlights during an impressive dirt season in which Larson has won in multiple series and vehicles on multiple tracks in multiple states.

𝗞𝘆𝗹𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻. 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹𝘀. 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲. 😎@KyleLarsonRacin, the sensation with 42 major dirt wins in 2020, will make his #WoOLateModels debut in next week’s #LastCall at @TheDirtTrack (Wed-Thur, Nov. 4-5). 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐄: https://t.co/sqMUPXYOJe — World of Outlaws Late Models (@WoOLateModels) October 27, 2020

“The Late Model has been a fun challenge,” Larson said in an Outlaws release. “It’s so much of a different feel than anything I’ve ever driven before. They have a lot of grip, until they don’t and that’s when they become a struggle. I still don’t feel comfortable at all in them. I know I’ve still got a ton left to learn and figure out.”

Larson’s car will be fielded by longtime team owner Lee Roy Rumley, who believes Larson can win based off the first lap of a test with the driver. “He’s like the modern-day A.J. Foyt or Mario Andretti,” Rumley said in a release. “I think he could probably win in anything he gets in.”

According to the Outlaws, Larson’s 2020 victory breakdown includes:

–12 with World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

–14 with the All Star Circuit of Champions

–Four with USAC National Midgets

–Four at Pennsylvania Speedweek

–Two with USAC Silver Crown

–Two with local sprint car competition

–Two at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals

–One with Lucas Oil Late Model

–One International Midgets victory in New Zealand.