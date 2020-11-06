Five-time MotoAmerica Superbike champion Cameron Beaubier will move to the Moto2 Series next season, joining the American Racing Team in a two-year deal.

In teaming with second-year rider Marcos Ramirez, Beaubier will be replacing Joe Roberts, who is moving to another team in 2021 after becoming the first American in a decade to win a pole position in MotoGP’s intermediate class.

Beaubier, 27, raced in Europe during the 2009 season before the Roseville, California, native returned to America and began his Superbike run of five titles in six seasons (including being crowned the past three years).

“Obviously, I have a lot to learn, my learning curve is going to be pretty steep,” Beaubier said in a release. “I have to re-learn all the tracks, learn the bike, meet a new team and stuff like that, but I’m ready for it. I think it’s definitely a great opportunity for me to get back in Europe.”

Beaubier will try to reach the elite MotoGP Series, following the path of Americans such as Nicky Hayden and John Hopkins, who is the ART racing director.

Finally official! Marcos and Cam to ride for #AmericanRacingTeam in 2021. @JHopper21 stays on as Race Director to work with both riders. #MotoGP #Moto2 #2021 pic.twitter.com/hRHA92URNl — American Racing Moto2 Team (@AmericanMoto2) November 6, 2020

“I think it’s amazing news, not only for us here at American Racing but also the Championship and sport itself within America,” Hopkins said of Beaubier’s addition. “I honestly commend him for taking on the challenge, and I strongly believe he has the talent and potential to succeed. There’s no question it will be a steep learning curve and require a lot of hard work from both him and all the team but if we set realistic goals and expectations, I have no doubt we’ll see him reach each and every goal.”

Said team co-owner Eitan Butbul: “We are very happy with the new 2021 lineup which allows us to continue to work with Marcos Ramirez on his progress, and hopefully fight for the top next season. At the same time, I am very excited to have Cameron join the team on a 2-year deal and fulfill the team’s commitment to bring strong American riders back to the MotoGP paddock.

“Cameron is a great guy and very strong rider, and we will provide him everything we can on, and off, the track to help him adapt quickly and be at the front at the beginning of the season.”