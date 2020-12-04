Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chip Ganassi Racing, mobile game platform Skillz and game developer Gamie Studios announced the launch of Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz, the first mobile game of its type for a NASCAR or IndyCar team.

The game is designed to connect auto racing fans to Skillz and eSports players to Chip Ganassi Racing.

Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz is an interactive experience for gamers that provides in-game events, live promotions and exclusive brand-sponsored prizes, including meet-and-greets with Ganassi drivers, signed merchandise and authentic parts from race cars only available through the game.

“Partnering with Skillz is an amazing opportunity to engage our fans with immersive digital experiences and share our passion for racing with a new generation of audiences both on and off the track,” John Olguin, senior vice president of Chip Ganassi Racing, said in a release.

Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz also provides unique branding opportunities for the organization’s sponsors. Chip Ganassi Racing currently owns eight teams in four professional racing series including a 13-time champion IndyCar team.

Ganassi-branded tournaments will bring a race day-type experience to fans through upcoming digital and physical events.

“Auto racing is one of the most popular sports in North America, and with Chip Ganassi Racing we are enabling the millions of racing fans to experience the thrill of the track in their own hands,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. “Not only are fans now able to engage in fair, fun and meaningful competition on their mobile devices, they can also win prizes sponsored by CGR, such as branded memorabilia and meet-and-greets with drivers.”

Skillz.com has created eSports games with other leading brands such as T-Mobile, Bowlero, Marshawn Lynch plus Steve Young and Jerry Rice’s Forever Young Foundation.

