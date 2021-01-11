Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is set to begin for 2021, and NBC Sports will have the full broadcast schedule of all 17 events.

The Jan. 16 opener, the first of three consecutive events in Houston, Texas, will be shown live on NBCSN, starting at 6 p.m. ET. A one-hour Supercross 2021 preview special will air Jan. 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC with appearances from title contenders Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Zach Osborne.

Race broadcasts on NBC and NBCSN will feature play-by-play announcers Leigh Diffey and Todd Harris with analyst Ricky Carmichael, host Daniel Blair and reporter Will Christien. All televised coverage also will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

Supercross recently announced the finalization of its 2021 schedule, which will begin outside Southern California for the first time in 25 years. The 17-race tour will include multiple events in several cities and the debut of Supercross at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass will move to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month. The Supercross and Pro Motocross packages will have live coverage of all Supercross heats, qualifiers and races and Pro Motocross main practice sessions, qualifers and motos. On-demand replays are available without commercial interruption.

Below is the complete 2021 Monster Energy Supercross broadcast schedule:

Date Event Coverage# Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 16 Houston NBCSN 6 p.m. Tues., Jan. 19 Houston NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. Sat., Jan. 23 Houston NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 30 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Jan. 31 Indianapolis NBC^ 5 p.m. Tues., Feb. 2 Indianapolis NBCSN* 11 p.m. Sat., Feb. 6 Indianapolis NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 13 Orlando NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 20 Orlando NBCSN 7 p.m. Sat., March 6 Daytona NBCSN 7 p.m. Sat., March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. Sat., March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. Sat., April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. Tues., April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. Sat., April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. Sat., April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. Sat., May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. Sun., May 2 Salt Lake City NBC^ 1:30 p.m.

*Same-day delay

^ Taped coverage

#All televised coverage streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App