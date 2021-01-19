Supercross results Round 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a tough opening round in which he finished outside the top 10, defending champion Eli Tomac scored the 35th Supercross win of his career and broke out of tie with Ryan Dungey.

Tomac inherited the lead when first his teammate Adam Cianciarulo and then the leader Chase Sexton buried their bikes in the sand and fell to the back of the pack.

In only his second 450 SX start, rookie Dylan Ferrandis earned his first podium of the year in second.

Justin Brayton finished third, which is his first podium in three years.

Cooper Webb finished fourth after making an incredible pass on Ken Roczen, who landed fifth.

RESULTS: 450 Results coming soon; click here for 250

Marvin Musquin, Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson finished sixth through eighth respectively.

Justin Barcia backed up last week’s win in the opening round with a second top-10. He finished ninth.

Zach Osborne rounded out the top 10 after falling from second with time running off the clock.

Round 2 450 main results coming soon | 450 points standings | 450 Manufacturer points

In the 250 division, Jett Lawrence scored his first Main event win. Earlier in the evening, he also scored his first heat victory.

Colt Nichols and Christian Craig kept their momentum by standing on the podium in back to back weeks. Last week Craig won; Nichols was third.

Michael Mosiman, who also scored his first heat win earlier in the night, finished fourth with Jo Shimoda rounding out the top five.

Austin Forkner was battling for second with RJ Hampshire midway through the event when he misjudged an aggressive pass and dropped both riders to the ground. Forkner rallied to finish sixth.

Mitchell Oldenburg, Max Vohland, Joshua Osby and John Short rounded out the top 10.

After contact with Forkner, Hampshire dropped well off the pace and finished two laps down in 17th.

Craig retains the points lead over Nichols and Lawrence.

Click here for Round 2 250 main results | 250 East points standings | 250 Manufacturer points

The Supercross series will return to Houston for Round 3 on Saturday night.

POINTS, RESULTS AFTER ROUND 1 AT HOUSTON: Justin Barcia, Christian Craig take early lead