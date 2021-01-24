Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kamui Kobayashi turned the fastest lap in a Sunday morning warmup for the Motul 100, the first qualifier in the history of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Driving the No. 48 Cadillac DPi.VR that he will share with Jimmie Johnson in the 100-minute race, Kobayashi’s time of 1 minute, 36.389 seconds around the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway bested the 1:36.883 lap of Harry Tincknell in the No. 55 Mazda during the 20-minute session.

Renger van der Zande was third at 1:37.449 in the No. 01 Cadillac for Chip Ganassi Racing.

WARMUP RESULTS: Click here for overall speeds l Speeds by class l Fastest laps by driver

MOTUL 100 PREVIEW: Race could be a tug of war between drivers and teams

‘STEEP LEARNING CURVE’: Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson make sports car transition

After losing the pole position for Sunday’s race because of an inspection failure, the No. 31 Cadillac of Action Expressed posted the fourth-quickest time with Felipe Nasr.

Because he qualified the No. 48 Saturday ahead of Sunday’s warmup, Johnson will start the Motul 100 before handing off to Kobayashi, a two-time defending Rolex 24 winner, for the Rolex qualifier. The race will begin at 2 p.m. ET (available live via streaming on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold; tape delayed at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Johnson made five laps during the Sunday morning session and ranked 14th on the speed chart with a best time of 1:42.937.

Here were the other top speeds by class:

LMP2: Mikkel Jensen, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, 1:38.234

GTLM: Nick Tandy, No. 4 Corvette Racing, 1:45.764

LMP3: Laurents Hoerr, No. 6 Muehlner Motorsports America, 1:48.236

GTD: Raffaele Marciello, No. 75 SunEnergy 1, 1:47.151

HOW TO WATCH THE ROLEX 24: Broadcast schedule