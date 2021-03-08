Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After being teamed a third consecutive year in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen will be full-time co-drivers at Team Hardpoint EBM for the remainder of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

With sponsorship from luxury watchmaker Richard Mille, the GTD team announced Legge and Nielsen would continue racing the No. 88 Porsche 911 GT3 R, which finished 10th in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway with teammates (and team co-owners) Earl Bamber and Rob Ferriol (who will drive the team’s No. 99 Porsche 911 GT3 R this year).

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Hardpoint EBM again, especially with Richard Mille as a partner,” Legge, a four-time IMSA winner who returned in January after missing six months with crash injuries, said in a release Monday. “I’m really proud to represent both Richard Mille and Team Hardpoint EBM and team with my friend Christina. I think we’ll be a force to be reckoned with. I’m very grateful to be given that opportunity and have to thank VB Enviro Care for helping us to get the program started at Daytona.”

Nielsen, a two-time GTD champion, was the first woman to win a full-season sports car title in 2016 and has four victories in the class.

“I’m looking forward to what will be a different setup with Katherine and I joining forces in our own car and being teammates to Rob and Earl,” Nielsen said in a release. “I’m grateful to the partners we have on board, especially Richard Mille, and to Team Hardpoint EBM and Porsche. I know we’ll have everyone working as a united effort to hopefully achieve some good results.”

The team, which also has support from the Florida Safety Council, will return to action at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring on March 17-20

Said Ferriol: “We couldn’t be happier to have Katherine and Christina back under the Team Hardpoint EBM banner. The team really gelled at Daytona and they both fit in right away with our crew. We’re looking forward to the challenge of running two cars and representing Porsche and all of our partners throughout the 2021 season, beginning at Sebring.”