NBC Sports has released its broadcast schedule for the 2021 MotoGP season, which will begin Sunday with the Grand Prix of Qatar from Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar.

The season opener will be shown on tape delay at 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN. The full 19-race schedule will be on NBCSN with four events also shown on NBC — the Spanish Grand Prix on May 2, the Dutch Grand Prix on June 27, the Thailand Grand Prix on Oct. 10 and the Valencia Grand Prix on Nov. 14.

This will be the second consecutive season of MotoGP on NBC Sports. All race coverage on NBC and NBCSN also will be streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races is available for streaming through MotoGP VideoPass (click here for more details, or visit MotoGP.TV).

Here is the MotoGP NBC Sports schedule for broadcasts on NBC and NBCSN (subject to change; all times are Eastern):