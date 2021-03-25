MotoGP NBC Sports schedule: How to watch the 2021 season broadcasts on TV, streams

By Nate RyanMar 25, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports has released its broadcast schedule for the 2021 MotoGP season, which will begin Sunday with the Grand Prix of Qatar from Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar.

The season opener will be shown on tape delay at 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN. The full 19-race schedule will be on NBCSN with four events also shown on NBC — the Spanish Grand Prix on May 2, the Dutch Grand Prix on June 27, the Thailand Grand Prix on Oct. 10 and the Valencia Grand Prix on Nov. 14.

This will be the second consecutive season of MotoGP on NBC Sports. All race coverage on NBC and NBCSN also will be streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

JOE ROBERTS THE RACER: American has big goals with new team in Moto2 this season

Live and on-demand coverage of all races is available for streaming through MotoGP VideoPass (click here for more details, or visit MotoGP.TV).

Here is the MotoGP NBC Sports schedule for broadcasts on NBC and NBCSN (subject to change; all times are Eastern):

Date Race Network Time (ET)
Sun., March 28 Grand Prix of Qatar NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
Sun., April 4 Grand Prix of Doha NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Sun., April 18 Portugal Grand Prix NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., May 2 Spanish Grand Prix NBC 1:30 p.m.
Spanish Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., May 16 Grand Prix of France NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Sun., May 30 Italian Grand Prix NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sun., June 6 Catalunya Grand Prix NBCSN 10:30 p.m.
Sun., June 20 German Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
Sun., June 27 Dutch Grand Prix NBC 12 p.m.
Dutch Grand Prix NBCSN 10 p.m.
Sun., July 11 Grand Prix of Finland NBCSN Midnight
Sun., August 15 Grand Prix of Austria NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
Sun., August 29 British Grand Prix NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Sun., September 12 Aragon Grand Prix NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., September 19 Misano Grand Prix NBCSN 6 p.m.
Sun., October 3 Grand Prix of Japan NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Sun., October 10 Thailand Grand Prix NBC 12 p.m.
Thailand Grand Prix NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Sun., October 24 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Sun., October 31 Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Sun., November 14 Valencia Grand Prix NBC 2:30 p.m.
Valencia Grand Prix NBCSN 6 p.m.