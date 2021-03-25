NBC Sports has released its broadcast schedule for the 2021 MotoGP season, which will begin Sunday with the Grand Prix of Qatar from Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar.
The season opener will be shown on tape delay at 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN. The full 19-race schedule will be on NBCSN with four events also shown on NBC — the Spanish Grand Prix on May 2, the Dutch Grand Prix on June 27, the Thailand Grand Prix on Oct. 10 and the Valencia Grand Prix on Nov. 14.
This will be the second consecutive season of MotoGP on NBC Sports. All race coverage on NBC and NBCSN also will be streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here is the MotoGP NBC Sports schedule for broadcasts on NBC and NBCSN (subject to change; all times are Eastern):
|Date
|Race
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun., March 28
|Grand Prix of Qatar
|NBCSN
|11:30 p.m.
|Sun., April 4
|Grand Prix of Doha
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|Sun., April 18
|Portugal Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., May 2
|Spanish Grand Prix
|NBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Spanish Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun., May 16
|Grand Prix of France
|NBCSN
|5:30 p.m.
|Sun., May 30
|Italian Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|5 p.m.
|Sun., June 6
|Catalunya Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|10:30 p.m.
|Sun., June 20
|German Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun., June 27
|Dutch Grand Prix
|NBC
|12 p.m.
|Dutch Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|10 p.m.
|Sun., July 11
|Grand Prix of Finland
|NBCSN
|Midnight
|Sun., August 15
|Grand Prix of Austria
|NBCSN
|4:30 p.m.
|Sun., August 29
|British Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun., September 12
|Aragon Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., September 19
|Misano Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|6 p.m.
|Sun., October 3
|Grand Prix of Japan
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun., October 10
|Thailand Grand Prix
|NBC
|12 p.m.
|Thailand Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun., October 24
|Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., October 31
|Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun., November 14
|Valencia Grand Prix
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Valencia Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|6 p.m.