Though he won’t be piloting the No. 48 Dallara-Honda in the Indy 500, Jimmie Johnson helped Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Tony Kanaan unveil the car’s paint scheme Thursday.

The American Legion colors were uncovered in a series of lighthearted social media videos by Johnson and Kanaan, who will be driving the car on ovals this season.

“I’m excited to work with The American Legion this year,” Kanaan said in a release. “Jimmie and I had some fun filming the unveil videos. This livery is really sharp looking, and I’m so happy to be running my 20th Indianapolis 500 in it. The American Legion is an important resource for veterans in helping make sure they get the benefits they have earned through their service, and I am proud to represent them, and all veterans.”

Kanaan, who is the 2013 Indy 500 winner, will be making his 20th start in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. He also will be driving an American Legion car in the May 2 race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Just like each one of our military branches, The American Legion will always have and utilize our traditional seal which has deep meaning to each and every Legionnaire,” Dean Kessel, chief marketing officer for The American Legion, said in a release. “Our new marketing logo on the No. 48 Honda livery looks fantastic and provides a modern and contemporary expression for the brand. The American Legion name is clearly visible and honors our nation’s veterans while still honoring who we are as an organization.”

Johnson will be driving the No. 48 in the 13 road and street course races this season with sponsorship from Carvana. He will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut in the April 18 season opener at Barber Motorsports Park.