Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Romain Grosjean, who is a “rookie” in the NTT IndyCar Series but also an accomplished Formula One veteran, will lead the field to the green Saturday in the starting lineup of the GMR GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

It’s only the third start for the Dale Coyne Racing Rick Ware Racing driver, who line up alongside two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden for the first rolling start of his pro racing career.

Grosjean is barely six months removed from suffering burns in a fiery crash in Bahrain that ended his F1 career.

“Amazing,” Grosjean said Friday after winning the pole position. “When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did. That last few laps, we were on it. What a day for us.

“I’m happier than I have been in a very long time.”

INDYCAR SATURDAY: How to watch the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDYCAR IN MAY: On-track schedules for Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the next three weeks

INDY 500 PRIMER: Start times, schedules, TV, stats, historical details about the race

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup Saturday in the GMR GP at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Position, car number, driver, manufacturer):

ROW 1

1. (51) Romain Grosjean, Honda

2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet

ROW 2

3. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda

4. (10) Alex Palou, Honda

ROW 3

5. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet

6. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet

ROW 4

7. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet

8. (26) Colton Herta, Honda

ROW 5

9. (18) Ed Jones, Honda

10. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet

ROW 6

11. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda

12. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet

ROW 7

13. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet

14. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda

ROW 8

15. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda

16. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda

ROW 9

17. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda

18. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet

ROW 10

19. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda

20. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet

ROW 11

21. (11) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet

22. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda

ROW 12

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda

24. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet

ROW 13

25. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet