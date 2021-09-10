Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is still one championship to settle in the season finale as the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series heads into Round 12 at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, Calif.

Last week, Dylan Ferrandis clinched the title with a perfect record of overall podium finishes through 11 of 12 rounds. The only thing remaining is pride and to see if he can finally get the elusive 1-1 victory that his principal rival Ken Roczen earned twice during the season. Ferrandis has seven moto wins and finished first and second four times this year, but has yet to sweep the weekend.

Roczen still has a battle to settle as a red-hot Eli Tomac, who won the last two rounds, closed to within nine points with two motos remaining.

That battle should be intense. Hangtown was one of several races canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it was last run in May, 2019 Roczen and Tomac split the moto wins. Roczen scored the overall victory with a 1-2 while Tomac finished second with a 4-1.

In the 250 class, it was Adam Cianciarulo that took the top spot with a 2-1 finish before graduating to 450s.

This year the battle for the 250 class comes down to Jett Lawrence and Justin Cooper. Lawrence holds a 23-point lead, but Cooper has a glimmer of hope after finishing 1-4 at Hangtown in 2019.

Will we see the first Aussie 250MX Champion❓ 🦘 🥊 🇦🇺 #ProMotocross pic.twitter.com/OznwcqBU5k — Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) September 10, 2021

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season Saturday in the Hangtown Nationals:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of the second 250 and 450 moto from Round 12 will be shown with a one-hour delay, September 11 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The MAVTV Motorsports Network will have the live broadcast of the first moto for the 250 and 450 class beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

All the coverage, including exclusive qualifying, will be streamed live on Peacock Premium (the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 per month).

Here’s this weekend’s Peacock Premium live schedule for Pro Motocross Round 12 at Hangtown:

— Qualifying: 1 p.m. ET

— Moto 1 (250/450): 4 p.m. ET

— Moto 2 (250/450): 6 p.m. ET

Jason Weigandt will serve as the play-by-play announcer for all race telecasts. Ashley Reynard will serve as pit reporter during the 2021 season.

SEASON SO FAR: Recaps of the 2021 season:

Round 1: Dylan Ferrandis (450) and Jett Lawrence (250) took overall wins at Fox Raceway

Round 2: A “perfect day” for Ken Roczen at Thunder Valley

Round 3: Dylan Ferrandis retakes the lead with High Point win

Round 4: With third win, Dylan Ferrandis stretches lead over Ken Roczen

Round 5: In 450s, Dylan Ferrandis gets his fourth win; Hunter Lawrence earns his first in 250s

Round 6: Justin Barcia gives GasGas first 450 MX win

Round 7: Chase Sexton gets first 2021 win; Jeremy Martin doubles down in 250s

Round 8: Ken Roczen stays alive in the points with Unadilla sweep; Jett Lawrence takes second 250 win

Round 9: Dylan Ferrandis, Ken Roczen score same points as time winds down on 2021

Round 10: Eli Tomac wins first of the season, Dylan Ferrandis has championship in sight

Round 11: Dylan Ferrandis clinches 2021 title while Jett Lawrence widens the 250 gap

POINTS STANDINGS:

450 class

Dylan Ferrandis, France, Yamaha – 486 Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda – 424 Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki – 415 Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda – 342 Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM – 316 Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha – 258 Marvin Musquin, France, KTM – 240 Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., KTM – 240 Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GasGas – 239 Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha – 232

250 class