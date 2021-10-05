Jimmie Johnson and Romain Grosjean will turn laps on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time Wednesday, attempting to complete the Rookie Orientation Program for the 106th Indy 500 next year.

The session will run from noon to 6 p.m. ET as Johnson and Grosjean, who focused on road and street courses as NTT IndyCar Seires rookies, run through the test required before qualifying and racing for the Indy 500.

Grosjean recently announced he will run a full-time schedule for Andretti Autosport next season, and Johnson is expected to add the Indy 500 to his part-time schedule next year with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The Rookie Orientation Program involves drivers advancing through three phases of controlled speeds around the 2.5-mile layout.

Grosjean made his oval debut last year at World Wide Technology Raceway, finishing 14th with Dale Coyne Racing.

Johnson tested on an IndyCar oval for the first time Aug. 30 at Texas Motor Speedway, hitting average speeds of over 214 mph on the 1.5-mile oval. Teammate Scott Dixon shook down his No. 48 Dallara-Honda, and Johnson also got pointers from Tony Kanaan and Dario Franchitti.

After turning about 200 laps at Texas, Johnson said he was “definitely a step closer” to racing at the Indy 500.

“I think that there are more conversations to be had with family, team and sponsors, at least another test session ahead of me before I can really make a decision,” he said. “but driving the car only piqued my interest more.”

There is a possibility that the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion could add more oval races to his 2022 schedule, though it would require additional sponsorship as well as greater acclimation to turning left in IndyCar after doing it for nearly two decades in NASCAR.

“There’s still so many hurdles between now and one event that to look at the others is tough at this point,” he said. “I will need to face that decision and that opportunity in the somewhat near future, and we’ll just see how this next test session (at Indy) goes and really how everything aligns.”

Johnson and Grosjean just wrapped their rookie seasons in IndyCar on an upward trajectory. Grosjean scored his third podium finish of the season at Laguna Seca Raceway (after colliding with Johnson before taking third). Johnson tied a career-best finish in the Grand Prix of Long Beach season finale, finishing 17th for the second consecutive race.