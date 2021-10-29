Extreme E adds Scotland to 2022 schedule

While the 2022 Extreme E schedule has not yet been announced, fans know that at least one race will be held in Europe with the announcement that government of the United Kingdom intends to invest one million pounds (about $1.37 million) for a race in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland.

The race comes after Extreme E was forced to cancel their races in Brazil and Argentina in 2021 because of difficulties surrounding COVID-19 and move the those two events to Sardinia, Italy and the coast of southern England.

“It is a fitting location off the back of COP26, which will be held in Glasgow imminently, and will allow the conversation on electric mobility and the climate emergency to continue further, inspiring action and highlighting various solutions and mitigation strategies,” said Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E in a release.

Glasgow will be the host city of the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference in early November.

“(The) announcement by UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is a ringing endorsement of the climate ambitions of the Outer Hebrides,” said Cllr Roddie Mackay, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Leader, the local government for that part of the Hebrides. “This is extremely good news for our communities as we seek to position ourselves as Low Carbon islands. COP26 in Glasgow will soon set the global decarbonization agenda and, as host for the Scottish round of Zero Carbon race series, Extreme E, the Outer Hebrides will again be punching above its weight in climate terms.

“It is particularly fitting that an island group on the Atlantic frontier with the most to lose from climate change in terms of extreme weather events and rising sea levels has been selected to host this race and Extreme E principles fit well with our aspirations to rapidly decarbonize our island society and economy. One of these principles is the ‘race without a trace’ concept and we will now work closely with Extreme E, environmental agencies and the community at the race location to ensure only positive impacts for the community and the planet and we will ensure that the legacy benefits of this event spread to other island communities from the Butt to Barra.”

Extreme E is an international rally racing series that uses electric SUVs as a way to highlight the challenges faced by climate change. In addition to race competition, each venue features a Legacy Program aimed at helping solve a specific climate issue. So far, Extreme E has supported the planting of one million mangroves in Senegal, a climate education program in association with UNICEF in Greenland, turtle conservation along the Red Sea coastline in Saudi Arabia, reforesting of the Amazon rainforest as well as the restoration of seagrass and areas hit by wildfires in Sardinia.

Through four of five events, Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor hold a 16-point lead over Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez. Each Extreme E team pairs one male and one female driver as a further way to grow diversity in motorsports.