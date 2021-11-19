Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a season already marked by record payouts in the World of Outlaws Late Model and Sprint Car Series, Eldora Speedway announced The Eldora Million will return as part of the Late Model Dream weekend on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

For the second time in late model history, one million dollars will be on the line for the winning driver.

And yes, you read correctly: One Million goes to the winner, that is not the total purse for the weekend. In fact, the winner will pocket $1,002,022, in deference to the prize being awarded in 2022.

“I have said from the first day I took ownership of Eldora that we want to make Earl and Berneice (Baltes) proud and continue to push the limits of race promotion,” said Tony Stewart, owner of Eldora Speedway. “I can’t think of a better way to honor their legacy than bringing back The Eldora Million one more time for both our longtime drivers and fans as well as a whole new generation who have only heard about it.”

Seeding for Thursday’s heats and last chance qualifiers will be held on Wednesday with a full slate of tournament-style features.

The lucrative race will be a part of the Late Model Dream weekend, which pays $128,000 to win and will be run on June 11. As a result, nearly two million in total prize money will be up for grabs in the span of four days.

All four days of the show will be streamed live by FloRacing.com.

“Tony Stewart and his team keep raising the bar with their incredible events at the legendary Eldora Speedway,” said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder of FloSports. “Their commitment to motorsports has been integral to the growth of FloRacing and we are proud to support their mission to bring this sport to an even wider audience around the world.”

The inaugural Eldora Million was scheduled for October, 2020 until heavy rains and cold temperatures delayed it until the following June.

Donnie Moran executed a slide job on “The Real Deal”, Don O’Neal on Lap 25 of the 100-lapper and held the lead for the remainder of the race, making him Eldora’s first Million Dollar Man.

This year, Devin Moran and Hudson O’Neil will try to replicate that storyline, only with the sons taking reprising the role their fathers had just over 20 years ago.