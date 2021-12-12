Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World Racing Group, the parent company of the World of Outlaws Sprint and Late Model Series, will enter midget and wingless sprint racing with the creation of the Xtreme Outlaw Series in 2022. Operating under the names Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series and Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series, each division will feature 10-15 races with a combined point fund.

“I have always been a huge fan of this type of racing, and I believe World Racing Group can contribute to the future success of these classes,” World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter said in a release. “There’s no denying how spectacular midget and non-wing sprint car racing is, and we want to bring it to more people. Working in conjunction with POWRi and USAC to the extent possible, and combining World Racing Group’s already established resources, will allow us to expand the sport and provide more entertainment for our fans.”

The Xtreme Outlaws will compliment an already robust schedule of more than 80 winged-sprint events scheduled for 2022.

The two series join the Outlaws, Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds and DIRTcar regional series in a continued effort to become the biggest dirt sanctioning body in North America.

For 2022, the points’ fund will be combined with a total purse approaching $100,000.

Schedules will be released at a later date, but the plan is to run many races in conjunction with established sprint or late model races, including being added to the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 14-15, in Barberville, Fla. The A-Main Monday night will pay $5,000-to-win. Tuesday will pay $10,000-to-win. This placement provides a bridge between the sprint cars, which run Feb. 10-12, and late models (Feb. 16-19) to provide two full weeks of racing.

Plans are also in place to add the series to the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway on Aug. 5-6 in Pevely, Mo.

Casey Shuman, winner of more than 100 USAC Sprint Car Series races, will helm the effort.

“I’m beyond thrilled to get this adventure going in 2022,” Shuman said. “With the resources we have here at World Racing Group and the people we have lined up, I think we can build something great here. The midget and non-wing community offers some of the most exciting racing in all of the world and we want to increase the awareness and exposure.”

Shuman will continue in his current duties as the World of Outlaws Late Model Series director.

A full schedule, complete points fund, race payout and more information will be announced at a later date.