Xtreme Outlaw 2022 schedule announced

World Racing Group announced 26 wingless sprint and midget races as part of the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw 2022 schedule. The first race on the calendar will be the sprints as part of the DIRTCar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. on Feb. 14-15.

“Since we announced the Xtreme Outlaw Series earlier this month, the momentum has continued to build,” said Brian Carter, World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing CEO in a release. “Drivers have already committed to run each series, now we’re continuing that momentum by announcing schedules and sponsorship, with more to come as interest in each division is at a very high level.”

The inaugural season of the wingless sprints currently features 14 races, up from the 10 races originally announced. The midget division will host 12 races.

Some of the highlights of the sprint car calendar include the Jason Johnson Classic at Lark Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on April 9, 2022. Johnson lost his life in a sprint car crash in 2018 at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway. The series returns to Lake Ozark for a two-night stand on June 10-11. The Xtreme Outlaw Sprints will also run two-day shows at Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, Mo. later in June and are the final announced event is back-to-back races at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio.

Currently, two nights of racing in late October are planned for the Sprint Car Series, but a venue has not yet been announced.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets kick off their schedule as a companion to the Illini 100 Late Model weekend at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway. Most of their calendar is made up of two-day shows, including events with the Outlaw Sprints in the Ironman 55 at Federated Raceway.

The midgets close their schedule in mid-October at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.

A points fund was also announced.

In the Sprint Car series, the champion will take home $20,000; the Midget champion will earn $10,000

Combined Xtreme Outlaw Schedule

Feb. 14-15: Volusia Speedway Park; Barberville, Fla. | Sprints

April 1-2: Farmer City Raceway; Farmer City, Ill. | Midgets

April 8: US 36 Raceway; Osborn, Mo. | Sprints

April 9: Lake Ozark Speedway; Eldon, Mo. | Sprints

May 23-24: Millbridge Speedway; Salisbury, NC | Midgets

June 10-11: Lake Ozark Speedway; Eldon, Mo. | Sprints

June 24-25: Federated Auto Parts Raceway; Pevely, Mo. | Sprints

June 26: Jacksonville Speedway; Jacksonville, Ill. | Midgets

August 5-6: Federated Auto Parts Raceway; Pevely, Mo. | Midgets

August 26-27: Davenport Speedway; Davenport, Iowa | Midgets

Sept. 9: Jacksonville Speedway; Jacksonville, Ill. | Sprints

Sept. 10: Spoon River Speedway; Lewistown, Ill. | Sprints

Oct. 7-8: Atomic Speedway; Waverly, Ohio | Sprints

Oct. 13: Port City Raceway; Tulsa, Okla. | Midgets

Oct. 14-15: I-44 Riverside Speedway; Oklahoma City, Okla. | Midgets