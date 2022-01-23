Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The starting lineup for the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona will be set by a 100-minute qualifying race Sunday at Daytona International Speedway (Peacock at 2 p.m. ET).

The lineup for the event, which will require a midrace driver change for each entry, was set by time trials Saturday on the 12-turn, 3.56-mile road course. The results will set the starting order for the 61-car field in the 60th Rolex 24 on Jan. 29-30.

Tristan Vautier will start on the pole position in the No. 5 Cadillac for JDC MotorSports, followed by the No. 02 Cadillac of Alex Lynn, the No. 31 Cadillac of Tristan Nunez and the No. 48 Ally Cadillac of Jimmie Johnson.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Rolex 24 qualifier lineup l Lineup by car number

INFORMATION FOR THE 60TH ROLEX 24: Schedules, start times, entry lists

Tom Blomqvist, a Rolex 24 rookie with Meyer Shank Racing, will be the highest-starting Acura in fifth. The Acuras have paced the first four practice sessions during the warmup weekend for the 60th Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Today is all about getting that 60 in the best spot for the 24h next week. Our team is ready. #Roar24 2PM @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/EgjM1rRAgF — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) January 23, 2022

Filipe Albuquerque will start seventh and last among the DPi cars despite turning the second-fastest lap in qualifying after his No. 10 Acura’s rear wing failed to meet IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship regulations in postqualifying inspection.

Albuquerque is part of the Wayne Taylor Racing team that is trying to break the Rolex 24 record with its fourth consecutive overall victory in the endurance race classic.

Renger van der Zande, whose No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac endured a qualifying shunt that deleted his best lap, will start sixth.

During a 20-minute warmup Sunday morning, the Ganassi Cadillacs posted the top two speeds with van der Zande and Earl Bamber (who will share the No. 02 with Lynn in the race.

Click here for the starting lineup for the Rolex 24 qualifying race.

