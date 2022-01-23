Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy Supercross Round 3 results reveal a third winner as Chase Sexton grabbed the lead on Lap 4 and never looked back. It was Sexton’s first 450 SX win and it came on the same night as Michael Mosiman earned his first victory in the 250 West division.

Last year, Sexton was on his way to a win early in his rookie season until he wrecked at Houston and missed several races due to injury. When he returned, Sexton stood on the podium three times in 2022, including the season finale at Salt Lake City.

Eli Tomac has struggled with starts for much of his Supercross career, crossing under the Lap 1 green flag nearly eighth on average. Saturday night, he started strong and was running third on the opening lap. His second-place finish was enough to elevate Tomac to the points’ lead by one over Sexton and Cooper Webb in one of the tightest battles ever seen at this stage of the season.

Tomac’s teammate Dylan Ferrandis finished third to earn his second podium in the 450 class. His first came in Houston 2 last year.

Before Round 3, Cooper Webb said it was time to make a charge in the points. He started the night with a heat win and rode among the top five for most of the main before settling into fourth. With so much parity among the top five this season, he closed to within one point of the leader.

Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five for his second consecutive fifth-place result and fourth top-five in his last five races stretching back to last year.

Only seven points separate first from eighth after Supercross Round 3, so those results continue to shift dramatically. Following a ninth-place finish Saturday night, Justin Barcia fell from first to fourth in the standings.

Ken Roczen challenged for a top-five halfway through the event until contact with Jason Anderson put him on the ground for a second week. He finished seventh in the race and currently holds the eighth-place position in the points.

Michael Mosiman knocked Christian Craig out of top spot in the 250 West division for the first time this season. Earning the hole shot, he led all 20 laps but was never more than a little more than two seconds ahead of Hunter Lawrence until that rider bobbled in traffic with four seconds remaining.

Lawrence saw this as an opportunity to take the points’ lead from Craig. As the field charged into the first turn, Mosiman and Lawrence funneled the field, including Craig, into the Tuff Blox, which caused Craig, Jo Shimoda, and several other riders to go down.

Lawrence patiently stalked Mosiman for most of the race until his accident at the end of the whoops. Once remounted, Lawrence closed the gap again and finished a close second.

But it was Craig that had the feel-good performance of the night. After starting the race with “his head on the ground,” he climbed back onto his Yamaha and rode through the field like a man possessed.

Craig passed Vince Friese for the final spot on the podium as time ran off the clock.

Craig’s comeback charge allowed him to hold onto the red plate. He currently has a six-point lead over Lawrence with three of 10 races in the books.

Friese finished fourth and kept his strong start to the season alive. In two previous rounds, Friese finished fifth in Anaheim 1 and was sixth at Oakland.

Shimoda crashed in the same opening lap incident as Craig. He too was able to remount and climbed to fifth in the final rundown.

After missing one week with a concussion, Jalek Swoll finished seventh. He was the first rider one lap off the pace.

Garrett Marchbanks entered Supercross Round 3 ranked fifth in the Power Rankings, but a problem with his bike relegated him to last in the main.

