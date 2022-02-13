Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Anderson got the jump on Eli Tomac at the start of the Supercross Round 6 main and topped the race results for the second time in 2022. Anderson earned his first holeshot of the season.

It was the second time in as many races that the two riders went head-to-head, with Anderson earning the best finish in both events. Last week after Tomac won the first two features of the Triple Crown format in Glendale, Arizona, Anderson rode past him in the final race and finished second over Tomac in third. A fall while riding second in Race 2 relegated Anderson to fourth overall in that event.

This week, the results of Supercross Round 6 were clear as Anderson rode off to one-second lead early. Both riders would find the whoops section challenging, but neither hit the dirt.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250 Results

With his win in Anaheim, @ElHombre_21 moves into second in the 450SX Championship Point Standings 🔥#SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/7rmpQ5Au37 — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 13, 2022

After attempting a pass early in the race, Tomac showed patience. He lost his rhythm in the whoops halfway through the main and allowed Anderson to get a comfortable lead.

Tomac was able to close the gap on a couple of occasions when Anderson faltered in the challenging section, but ultimately settled for the runner-up position. Tomac holds a 12-point advantage over Anderson as the series leaves the West Coast and heads to Minneapolis this week.

Justin Barcia found his form again after spending three weeks outside the top five. He won his first heat of the season over Marvin Musquin and Tomac in route to his third podium of 2022.

Click here for 450 Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

Malcolm Stewart kept his momentum alive with a fifth consecutive top-five finish. The only time he failed to finish that well was in the season opener in this same stadium. Stewart was seventh in Anaheim 1.

The defending champion, Cooper Webb finished eighth for the third consecutive race and is currently sixth in points with a 31-point deficit to Tomac.

Click here for Round 6 450 Main results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points

The third race in Anaheim marks the final event for the 250 West riders until they visit Seatle on March 26 and Christian Craig wanted to enter the break with as much momentum as possible. He earned his fourth win in six races. In the two races he did not win, Craig finished third in San Diego and was second overall in the Glendale Triple Crown.

As his principal rivals in the points struggled during the past two weeks, Craig has built a 28-point cushion over the past two weeks with just four races remaining. Two of these will be East-West Shootouts in Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

Click here for 250 West Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

Congrats to Vince Friese on achieving his career best finish in Anaheim with a second place in the 250SX Main Event! 🥈#SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/gueaC77WGk — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 13, 2022

Vincent Friese scored the best finish of his career with a second-place finish, one week after incurring a penalty and probation for rough riding in Glendale. Mostly consistent finishes of fourth through sixth have landed him fourth in the standings, but a 19th in Anaheim 2 puts him nearly 50 points behind Craig.

Michael Mosiman had two offs during the Anaheim 3 Main but managed to end the night third. An even bigger problem for Hunter Lawrence, who crashed early and finished 18th, eliminated that rider from the race and allowed Mosiman to take second in the 250 West championship chase.

Click here for 250 West Main results | 250 West Rider Points

After winning his first heat of 2022, Garrett Marchbanks finished fourth for the third time this season.

In fifth, Carson Brown scored his first career top-five one week after coming close with a sixth overall in the Glendale Triple Crown.

Mitchell Harrison made a splash early in the race with his first holeshot of 2022, but crashed early and finished last.

Jo Shimoda took a hit in the points after missing his first feature of the season. He crashed hard in his heat and was transported to the hospital for x-rays to his right ankle.

