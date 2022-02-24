Eli Tomac remains atop of the Monster Energy Supercross Power Rankings after Round 7. It is his fifth consecutive week at the top of the standings as older results begin to drop from the formula.

The 450 Supercross Power Rankings look at the past 45 days to give us recent snapshot of which riders are currently strongest. Both Tomac and second-place Jason Anderson struggled in the opening round, compared to how they have raced since, so the needle did not move much this week.

With the Anaheim 1 race aging out of the formula, Tomac lost his worst result of the opening races. He finished sixth in that feature. Between then and Minneapolis in Round 7, Tomac swept the top five in his heats, Triple Crown races, and mains. And then, Tomac struggled once more with another sixth-place finish in last week’s feature to reset the clock and allow Anderson to close the points gap the three.

Anderson was dominant in last week’s feature after finishing fourth in his heat. His worst result of the year also aged out of the formula as his 10th-place feature finish and eighth in the A1 heat aged out of the formula, but Anderson still has a poor showing at Petco Park in San Diego that drags him down.

Malcolm Stewart is solidly in third. In the past 45 days, he has not finished outside the top five in any race. Last week, he won his first heat of 2022 and was in sight of a podium finish in the main when he crashed. A fourth in the feature not only keeps his hopes alive in the championship, that strong run keeps him at the front of fans’ minds.

Chase Sexton was well on his way to a second feature win last week until he hit the front of a jump and twisted his tire. The hit was hard enough to bend the wheel and put him on concussion protocol between Minneapolis and Dallas. His 16th-place finish in the feature will weigh him down in the rankings for a while, but it is offset somewhat by a win in last week’s heat.

Justin Barcia holds onto the fifth-place position in the points with his seventh-place heat and fifth-place feature finish. With a third in the Anaheim 3 feature, he currently has back-to-back top-fives.

450 Rankings

1. Eli Tomac (last week: 1); [2 feature wins, 4 heat and wins]

2. Jason Anderson (4); [3 feature wins; 2 heat wins]

3. Malcolm Stewart (3); [1 heat win]

4. Chase Sexton (2); [1 feature win, 5 heat wins]

5. Justin Barcia (5); [1 heat win]

6. Cooper Webb (6); [1 heat win]

7. Marvin Musquin (8)

8. Ken Roczen (7); [1 feature, 1 heat win]

9. Aaron Plessinger (9)

9. Dylan Ferrandis (10)

11. Dean Wilson (12)

12. Shane McElrath (11)

13. Justin Brayton (13)

14. Brandon Hartranft (17)

15. Mitchell Oldenburg (16)

15. Joey Savatgy (14)

17. Kyle Chisholm (18)

18. Josh Hill (20)

19. Max Anstie (15)

20. Justin Bogle (19)

The 250 Supercross Rankings after Round 7 require a slightly different formula to accommodate the different divisions. With the West and East races occurring in clumps, the formula needs to be extended so that the data pool does not become too shallow. The formula looks at the past 145 days, so that about the time the West riders take to the track again, their earliest results will begin to age out of the system.

The 250 East riders hit the track for the first time in 2022 at Minneapolis and early indications are that Jett Lawrence will challenge Christian Craig for 250 supremacy, setting up an interesting matchup when the first East/West Showdown takes place in Atlanta this April.

The East pool is shallow because only one race is in the books, but Lawrence is only a fraction behind Craig as he leads his series.

The points are as volatile in the first race in the East as they were in the West, and given another couple of weeks, some of these drivers will slip down the order. For now, RJ Hampshire and Austin Forkner had solid performances in their first round and are tied for third.

Forkner gets the tiebreaker with his second-place finish in the feature, but Hampshire is not far behind by virtue of winning his heat.

Hunter Lawrence rounds out the top five with a feature and two heat wins to his credit. If not for an accident in the A3 feature, he would challenge his brother Jett for the second position in the Supercross Power Rankings after Round 7.

250 Rankings

1. Christian Craig – W (1); [4 feature wins, 7 heat wins]

2. Jett Lawrence – E (NA); [1 feature win]

3. Austin Forkner – E (NA)

3. RJ Hampshire – E (NA); [1 heat win]

5. Hunter Lawrence – W (2); [1 feature win, 2 heat wins]

6. Pierce Brown – E (NA); [1 heat win]

7. Michael Mosiman – W (3); [1 feature win, 3 heat wins]

8. Cameron McAdoo – E (NA)

8. Jeremy Martin – E (NA)

10. Jo Shimoda – W (5)

10. Stilez Robertson – E (NA)

12. Vince Friese – W (4)

13. Levi Kitchen – E (NA)

14. Enzo Lopes – E (NA)

15. Nate Thrasher – W (6)

16. Jordon Smith – E (NA)

16. Devin Simonson – E (NA)

18. Mitchell Oldenburg – E (NA)

18. Phil Nicoletti – E (NA)

20. Garrett Marchbanks – W (7); [1 heat win]

Triple Crown wins included with Heat wins

