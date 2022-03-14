Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carvana announced collaborations Monday with three charity organizations that will co-design the liveries that Jimmie Johnson will drive in selected NTT IndyCar Series this season.

“Driven to Give Back” will feature paint schemes on the No. 48 Dallara-Honda that focus on three charity partners:

–The TechForce Foundation will be featured in the April 10 race on the streets of Long Beach, California. The foundation helps steer students in the transportation technician industry with scholarships, mentorship and workforce opportunities.

–The American Legion, which also has been a sponsor on Johnson’s cars since last year, will be showcased in the July 3 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

–The livery for the Sept. 4 race at Portland International Raceway will feature Athena Racing, which trains young girls in middle and high school with essential skills and STEM career development in engineering, design, fabrication and business related to automotive, motorsports and transportation.

Carvana is making charitable donations on behalf of fans who sign up at Carvana.com/driven for sneak previews of the paint schemes.

Carvana also used a collaborative effort to help design Johnson’s paint schemes last season, allowing fans to vote on the No. 48’s look in five races.

“Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson are ideal partners and we’re excited to continue cheering Jimmie on as he races the full IndyCar season this year,” Carvana chief brand officer Ryan Keeton said in a release. “Our entire Carvana crew is inspired by Jimmie’s commitment as he’s forged this new path in his racing career. Carvana has always stood for challenging the status quo and we see that same drive and passion in Jimmie.”

Carvana also has launched a behind-the-scenes documentary-style series of Johnson’s first full season in IndyCar. The second episode of “Reinventing the Wheel” premiered Monday. “Setbacks and Steps Forward” chronicled Johnson’s 23rd-place finish at St. Petersburg.