Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA Road America start times: The top-level IMSA prototypes will run their final sprint race of the season Sunday in the only non-endurance race that will feature all five classes in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Road America will be the final sprint race of the season for DPi, LMP2 and LMP3. With two races remaining (the Petit Le Mans season finale will take place Oct. 1), the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing are battling for the premier division championship.

Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis in the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 hold a 56-point lead on the No. 10 of Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

The Chip Ganassi Racing No. 01 Cadillac of Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande is ranked third in the DPi standings with two victories in the past three races.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin (all times are ET):

IMSA at Road America start times, schedule, TV info

WHEN: Sunday, 11:40 a.m. ET

RACE DISTANCE: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, the forecast is for 74 degrees with a 59 percent chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 37-car field over five divisions (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTD Pro, GTD) for the IMSA Fastlane SportsCar Weekend at Road America.

RACE BROADCAST

TV: 11:40 a.m. ET on Peacock; noon ET on USA Network. Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag. Brian Till is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish and pit reporters Hannah Newhouse and Matt Yocum.

Radio: Select sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins Sunday at 11:30 a.m. (XM 207, Web/App 992)

Qualifying: Streaming on IMSA.com/TVLive Live at 11:55 a.m. Saturday

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA AT ROAD AMERICA

Friday, Aug. 5

9 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

9:45 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

10:45 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

12:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:35 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

3:20 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

4:15 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, Aug. 6

9 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

9:50 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 1

10:50 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Race 1

Noon: IMSA WeatherTech Championship SportsCar qualifying

Sunday, Aug. 7

9:20 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 2

11:40 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race (two hours, 40 minutes)

2:55 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Race 2