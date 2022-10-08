2023 Supercross, Motocross schedules released creating a 10-month calendar

By Oct 8, 2022, 1:12 PM EDT
2023 Supercross Motocross schedules
Feld Entertainment, Inc.
The 2023 Supercross and Motocross schedules were each released as part of an overall announcement that included dates for the three-race, SuperMotocross Championship.

The Monster Energy Supercross season will begin in its accustomed location of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on January 7, 2023 and end at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 13.

After a one-week break, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season begins May 27 at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. and ends with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Ind. on August 26.

A three-race series will be run in September and October, to crown the first SuperMotocross champion.

All 31 races of the combined season will be streamed live on Peacock, with coverage across the entire family of NBC family of networks.

Each series will crown a champion, but points will also accumulate toward qualification for the newly created SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship, which begins September 9, 2023 at a venue to be announced later. Round 2 of the SMX playoff will be held September 23 at another venue that will also be announced later, and the Championship race will be contested at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Supercross was born in July, 1972.

Supercross will be comprised of 17 rounds.

Supercross will spend their first three weeks in California with races in Oakland, San Diego, and a second event at Anaheim following the kick-off. In 2023, they will race twice in Texas with rounds at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 4 and AT&T Stadium in Arlington on February 25. Both infield races at Daytona International Speedway in Florida and Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia return in 2023.

The Motocross schedule is also largely unchanged with 10 states represented in their 11-round schedule. California will host the first two rounds.

While the first two venues of the SMX Championship have not been announced, one of these will be reportedly an East Coast race and the other will be contested in the middle of the country. On October 14, 2023 the calendar is complete 35 miles from where it started: at the LA Coliseum.

“When we came together to find a way through the pandemic two-and-a-half years ago, we were privileged to take advantage of resources to determine ways in which we could improve the sport,” said Carrie Coombs-Russell, CEO, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The number one piece we were missing was a playoff. We went to our strategic partners with the concept of a playoff and then the excitement began.

“We’ve worked diligently to come up with a program that can be successful, both on the track and off, and now we’re here, with the SuperMotocross World Championship.”

Santino Ferrucci will drive No. 14 for AJ Foyt Racing full time in 2023 IndyCar season

By Oct 6, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
Santino Ferrucci AJ Foyt
James Gilbert/Getty Images
Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time racing in the NTT IndyCar Series next season, joining AJ Foyt Racing.

Ferrucci had made eight IndyCar starts with three teams since his last full-time season in 2020 while also racing part time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year.

He will drive the storied No. 14 Dallara-Chevrolet for four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt’s team, which will field the car from its Waller, Texas headquarters.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be back in the INDYCAR Series full time,” Ferrucci said in a team release. “Being a part-time driver over the last two years has been hard for me, personally. I’m a race car driver, and I want to compete. Working with different teams has been exciting, and I’m proud that no matter which car I’ve raced, I’ve always shown speed and consistency. I couldn’t be more excited to join AJ Foyt Racing in the 14 Chevy. I can’t wait to make the best of it.”

Ferrucci, 24, had finished a career-best fourth in IndyCar four times, including the 104th Indy 500 in 2020. He was the 2019 Indy 500 rookie of the year with a sixth.

In nine Xfinity starts since 2021, Ferrucci has a career-best finish of 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“I am thrilled to welcome Santino to the team,” Larry Foyt said in a release. “He’s shown a knack for getting toward the front of the field, and I think he is a racer who moves forward on race day. A.J. sees the fire in him and has enjoyed their meetings together. I think Santino’s experience will help his rookie teammate as well, so he is a great addition to our roster.”

Ferrucci will be teamed at AJ Foyt Racing with Benjamin Pedersen, who finished fifth in the 2022 Indy Lights standings. The team has yet to specify the number for Pedersen’s entry, which will be fielded out of its Indianapolis race shop.

Foyt’s two full-time drivers last season were Dalton Kellett and Kyle Kirkwood, who is moving to Andretti Autosport.