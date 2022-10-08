Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Supercross and Motocross schedules were each released as part of an overall announcement that included dates for the three-race, SuperMotocross Championship.

The Monster Energy Supercross season will begin in its accustomed location of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on January 7, 2023 and end at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on May 13.

After a one-week break, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season begins May 27 at Fox Raceway in Pala, Calif. and ends with the Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Ind. on August 26.

A three-race series will be run in September and October, to crown the first SuperMotocross champion.

All 31 races of the combined season will be streamed live on Peacock, with coverage across the entire family of NBC family of networks.

Each series will crown a champion, but points will also accumulate toward qualification for the newly created SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship, which begins September 9, 2023 at a venue to be announced later. Round 2 of the SMX playoff will be held September 23 at another venue that will also be announced later, and the Championship race will be contested at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Supercross was born in July, 1972.

Supercross will be comprised of 17 rounds.

Supercross will spend their first three weeks in California with races in Oakland, San Diego, and a second event at Anaheim following the kick-off. In 2023, they will race twice in Texas with rounds at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 4 and AT&T Stadium in Arlington on February 25. Both infield races at Daytona International Speedway in Florida and Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia return in 2023.

The Motocross schedule is also largely unchanged with 10 states represented in their 11-round schedule. California will host the first two rounds.

While the first two venues of the SMX Championship have not been announced, one of these will be reportedly an East Coast race and the other will be contested in the middle of the country. On October 14, 2023 the calendar is complete 35 miles from where it started: at the LA Coliseum.

“When we came together to find a way through the pandemic two-and-a-half years ago, we were privileged to take advantage of resources to determine ways in which we could improve the sport,” said Carrie Coombs-Russell, CEO, MX Sports Pro Racing. “The number one piece we were missing was a playoff. We went to our strategic partners with the concept of a playoff and then the excitement began.

“We’ve worked diligently to come up with a program that can be successful, both on the track and off, and now we’re here, with the SuperMotocross World Championship.”