Jade Avedisian wins Xtreme Outlaw Midget finale, only multiple winner as Zach Daum wins championship

By Oct 16, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
Avedisian Xtreme Outlaw Midget
Jacy Norgaard / Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series
In the season finale of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, Jade Avedisian led flag-to-flag to become the only repeat winner in 10 races.

The weekend began with seven winners in seven races and a distinct possibility the series could end their inaugural campaign with a perfect record of first timers. Points’ leader Zach Daum won his first race Thursday night at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla. to become the eighth unique winner.

Cannon McIntosh kept the streak alive Friday night at I-44 for the opening night of the Charlene Meents Memorial.

But it was the 15-year-old female racer Avedisian from Clovis, Calif. who gave the series its first repeat winner. She is also the first-ever two-time female feature winner of a national midget tour.

“The first one was awesome, but I think this one’s just a little more special that I could do it twice,” Avedisian said.

Her first win this year came in Round 3 at Jacksonville (Ill.) Speedway in June.

Avedisian was fast all night. Starting from the pole after setting quick time, she jumped to an early lead, stretched it to two seconds on the tiny .2-mile dirt track and was contested only in the final five laps.

“I didn’t know exactly [how far back second-place was], but I knew [someone] was right there because I kind of felt my pace slow down in lapped traffic,” Avedisian said. “I wasn’t sure where to go, and this lapper changed lanes on the straightaway, and I was on the outside. I knew someone was close, but just wasn’t sure who.”

The ‘who’ was Bryant Wiedeman. He still had a shot at the 2022 championship if he was able to win the race and Daum finished 15th or worse.

Wiedeman was motivated. Even more so because Daum was forced to take a provisional starting spot and rolled off the grid in 23rd.

Daum suffered not one, but two engine failures during the weekend. The first was discovered after Friday night’s event, so he swapped power plants with his Bundy Built Motorsports teammate Ethan Mitchell. That engine gave way as he took the white flag while leading his heat race. He was forced to climb into one of Avedisian’s backups and start shotgun on the field, which was graciously donated by Chad Boat and CB Industries. There was not a lot of time to make all the changes necessary to be competitive.

“I just tried not to do anything dumb, put myself in a bad position to get crashed that late in the race,” Daum said. “Just had to play it smart, play it like a veteran should.

“There were other people offering cars, and I appreciate every last one of them. There were more people in the hot pit and in Chad’s pit tonight than I could even begin to think about. And I thank every one of them, because without them, we wouldn’t have made [the feature] in time.”

Daum climbed to ninth place at the checkers to pocket the $10,000 check for being the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series champion.

“Hopefully, 30 years from now, this [series] has exploded and we’re [remembered as] the inaugural champion,” Daum said.

Alex Rins wins MotoGP Australian Grand Prix; Francesco Bagnaia takes championship lead

By Oct 16, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT
A thrilling last lap pass on Francesco Bagnaia gave Alex Rins his fourth MotoGP win in the Australian Grand Prix and his first victory since the 2020 Aragon GP. Marc Marquez rode in Rins’ wake to finish second, pushing the title contender to third. For Marquez, who returned to action only four rounds ago in the Aragon GP, it was his 139th career podium finish – the fifth most in the league.

“It’s amazing to go out with a victory,” Rins said on NBC Sports after the race, referencing the impending departure of Suzuki from the series.

The top three finishers crossed under the checkers less than 3/10ths of a second apart.

Disappointed by failing to win, Bagnaia would have left the Australian Grand Prix with a 23-point advantage and could have clinched the championship in Malaysia with another victory. Falling from first to third, he lost nine points in the process.

Still, Bagnaia entered the race two points behind Fabio Quartararo and gained significant ground in the title chase when that Quartararo crashed on Lap 11 of the 27-lap affair.

Starting from the pole, Jorge Martin got the holeshot as Marquez and the three title contenders, Bagnaia, Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro also leapt from the grid at the front. Bagnaia lost a couple of positions in the first couple of turns, but by the end of Lap 1, he was back in third.

At the end of Lap 1, Bagnaia had a three-point lead in the championship battle, and would hold the advantage for the remainder of the race.

Quartararo was already slipping back through the pack before disaster struck. He fell the seventh in the first four laps before running wide under heavy braking in Turn 4. The mistake dropped him out of the points and back to 22nd, but he still had the potential to ride forward.

Meanwhile, Rins was moving forward from his 10th-place qualification effort. He was inside the to five by Lap 6 and steadily passed riders. Turn 2 was his hot zone as he made passes for position there in three consecutive laps.

Quartararo had just climbed back into the points, running 15th, when he tucked his front wheel in the Southern Loop less than halfway through the race. For the third time in the last four rounds, he failed to score any points. This was the same corner in which Quartararo crashed in 2019, the last time the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix was run before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up front, Bagnaia was climbing into second and his sight set on maximum points for first. On Lap 15, the new points’ leader assumed the lead.

In a seesaw battle, Rins fell to fourth in the closing laps before surging forward once more. On the final lap, Bagnaia led Marquez and Rins until a bold move in Stoner Corner reversed the order.

Bagnaia erased his two-point deficit to Quartararo and leaves Australia with a 14-point lead. Quartararo has held the points lead since Round 5 at Portimão early in the season.

Espargaro finished ninth and is 27 points out of the lead.

Pole sitter Martin faded to seventh at the end.

Marco Bezzecchi in fourth and Enea Bastianini rounded out the top five. With a 42-point deficit, Bastianini remains in title contention, but he will need a lot of help in the final two rounds.

Hoping for a strong run in front of his home crowd, Jack Miller was crashed by Alex Marquez on Lap 9 in Turn 4, which was renamed “Miller Corner” only one day previously.

In Moto 2, Alonzo Lopez beat Pedro Acosta to the line by more than 3.5 seconds with Great Britain’s Jake Dixon rounding out the podium.

The points leader entering the race, Augusto Fernandez crashed early in the race while running third. Ai Ogura assumed the top spot despite a modest finish of 11th.

In seventh, Cameron Beaubier was the highest-finishing American rider.

