The broadcast and streaming schedule has been announced for the new 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship on NBC Sports.
The series’ record 31 events (including a three-race playoff to decide the overall champion from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship) will feature exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats.
The events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.
This will mark the first season of SuperMotocross, which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending world championship that will meld the best of indoor stadium and outdoor motocross.
A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special will air Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock
The Supercross season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will take place Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA with a Jan. 8 encore presentation on NBC at 2 p.m. ET. There also will be an encore on CNBC, which will have next-day presentations for all 31 races.
The 2023 Pro Motocross season will begin May 27 at Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, with coverage at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.
The inaugural playoffs will begin with the first round Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network and the second event held Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
The first SuperMotocross World Championship finale will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Los Angeles Coliseum with coverage on USA Network and Peacock starting at 10 p.m. ET.
The broadcast team across 31 events will include play-by-play announcers Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt. Legendary Supercross and motocross champions Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart will serve as analysts with Blair, Will Christien and Jason Thomas providing on-track reports.
The “Race Day Live” prerace show will expand to cover all 31 events exclusively on Peacock. Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair will be hosts of the program.
All SuperMotocross events on NBC, USA Network and CNBC also will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Below is the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:
|Date
|Race Location
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Jan. 7
|Angel Stadium
|Peacock, USA Network
|10 p.m.
|Sun., Jan. 8
|Angel Stadium
|NBC*
|2 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 14
|RingCentral Coliseum
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 21
|Snapdragon Stadium
|Peacock
|10 p.m.
|Sat., Jan. 28
|Angel Stadium
|Peacock
|10 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 4
|NRG Stadium
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 11
|Raymond James Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Feb. 12
|Raymond James Stadium
|NBC*
|4 p.m.
|Sat., Feb. 25
|AT&T Stadium
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sat., March 4
|Daytona International Speedway
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 11
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 18
|Ford Field
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., March 25
|Lumen Field
|Peacock
|10 p.m.
|Sat., April 8
|State Farm Stadium
|Peacock
|10 p.m.
|Sat., April 15
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Peacock, NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., April 22
|MetLife Stadium
|Peacock
|7 p.m.
|Sat., April 29
|Nissan Stadium
|Peacock, NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., May 6
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Peacock
|9 p.m.
|Sat., May 13
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Peacock, USA Network
|10 p.m.
*Encore presentation
The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:
|Date
|Race Location
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., May 27
|Fox Raceway National
|Peacock
|4 p.m.
|Sat., June 3
|Hangtown Classic
|Peacock
|4 p.m.
|Sat., June 10
|Thunder Valley National
|Peacock
|3 p.m.
|Sat., June 17
|High Point National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sat., July 1
|RedBud National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sat., July 8
|Southwick National
|Peacock, NBC
|1 p.m.
|Sat., July 15
|Spring Creek National
|Peacock
|2 p.m.
|Sun., July 16
|Spring Creek National
|USA Network*
|Noon
|Sat., July 22
|Washougal National
|Peacock
|4 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 12
|Unadilla National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 12
|Unadilla National
|Peacock, NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Aug. 19
|Budds Creek National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 20
|Budds Creek National
|USA Network*
|Noon
|Sat., Aug. 26
|Ironman National
|Peacock
|1 p.m.
*Encore presentation
The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule:
|Date
|Event
|Race Location
|Platform/Network
|Time (ET)
|Sat., Sept. 9
|SMX Playoff 1
|TBA
|Peacock, USA Network
|3 p.m.
|Sat., Sept. 23
|SMX Playoff 2
|TBA
|Peacock
|8 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 24
|SMX Playoff 2
|TBA
|NBC*
|4 p.m.
|Sat., Oct. 14
|SMX Final
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|Peacock, USA Network
|10 p.m.
*Encore presentation