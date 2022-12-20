Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The broadcast and streaming schedule has been announced for the new 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship on NBC Sports.

The series’ record 31 events (including a three-race playoff to decide the overall champion from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship) will feature exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats.

The events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will become the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race.

This will mark the first season of SuperMotocross, which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending world championship that will meld the best of indoor stadium and outdoor motocross.

A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special will air Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

The Supercross season opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will take place Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA with a Jan. 8 encore presentation on NBC at 2 p.m. ET. There also will be an encore on CNBC, which will have next-day presentations for all 31 races.

The 2023 Pro Motocross season will begin May 27 at Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, with coverage at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

The inaugural playoffs will begin with the first round Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network and the second event held Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The first SuperMotocross World Championship finale will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Los Angeles Coliseum with coverage on USA Network and Peacock starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The broadcast team across 31 events will include play-by-play announcers Leigh Diffey, Todd Harris, Daniel Blair, and Jason Weigandt. Legendary Supercross and motocross champions Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart will serve as analysts with Blair, Will Christien and Jason Thomas providing on-track reports.

The “Race Day Live” prerace show will expand to cover all 31 events exclusively on Peacock. Dan Hubbard and Daniel Blair will be hosts of the program.

All SuperMotocross events on NBC, USA Network and CNBC also will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Below is the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 7 Angel Stadium Peacock, USA Network 10 p.m. Sun., Jan. 8 Angel Stadium NBC* 2 p.m. Sat., Jan. 14 RingCentral Coliseum Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 21 Snapdragon Stadium Peacock 10 p.m. Sat., Jan. 28 Angel Stadium Peacock 10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 4 NRG Stadium Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 11 Raymond James Stadium Peacock 7 p.m. Sun., Feb. 12 Raymond James Stadium NBC* 4 p.m. Sat., Feb. 25 AT&T Stadium Peacock 8 p.m. Sat., March 4 Daytona International Speedway Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 11 Lucas Oil Stadium Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 18 Ford Field Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., March 25 Lumen Field Peacock 10 p.m. Sat., April 8 State Farm Stadium Peacock 10 p.m. Sat., April 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway Peacock, NBC 3 p.m. Sat., April 22 MetLife Stadium Peacock 7 p.m. Sat., April 29 Nissan Stadium Peacock, NBC 3 p.m. Sat., May 6 Empower Field at Mile High Peacock 9 p.m. Sat., May 13 Rice-Eccles Stadium Peacock, USA Network 10 p.m.

*Encore presentation

The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., May 27 Fox Raceway National Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., June 3 Hangtown Classic Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., June 10 Thunder Valley National Peacock 3 p.m. Sat., June 17 High Point National Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., July 1 RedBud National Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., July 8 Southwick National Peacock, NBC 1 p.m. Sat., July 15 Spring Creek National Peacock 2 p.m. Sun., July 16 Spring Creek National USA Network* Noon Sat., July 22 Washougal National Peacock 4 p.m. Sat., Aug. 12 Unadilla National Peacock 1 p.m. Sat., Aug. 12 Unadilla National Peacock, NBC 3 p.m. Sat., Aug. 19 Budds Creek National Peacock 1 p.m. Sun., Aug. 20 Budds Creek National USA Network* Noon Sat., Aug. 26 Ironman National Peacock 1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

The inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final broadcast and streaming schedule:

Date Event Race Location Platform/Network Time (ET) Sat., Sept. 9 SMX Playoff 1 TBA Peacock, USA Network 3 p.m. Sat., Sept. 23 SMX Playoff 2 TBA Peacock 8 p.m. Sun., Sept. 24 SMX Playoff 2 TBA NBC* 4 p.m. Sat., Oct. 14 SMX Final Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Peacock, USA Network 10 p.m.

*Encore presentation