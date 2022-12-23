2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series expands to 12 races

By Dec 23, 2022, 7:30 PM EST
The 2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series schedule will feature 12 races beginning March 28 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. for a non-points event and will end October 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet created the High Limit series as a way to add high-profile, big-dollar events during the middle of the week. Two of the 12 races, the April 11 event at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kans. and the September 29 race at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa., will pay $50,000-to-win. Round 5 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio will pay $32,023-to-win. All other events are scheduled to have a purse of slightly more than $23,000 for the winner.

Ten states will host races in 2023 with Indiana and Pennsylvania hosting two races each.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid won the inaugural race in August, 2022.

“I can’t wait to get started racing,” said Larson in a press release. “These are some of my favorite tracks I’ve ever raced at, and I’m looking forward to getting back to some I haven’t seen for some time, while also competing at Lakeside for the first time. We believe the High Limit Sprint Car Series fits into the 2023 sprint car landscape very well and is going to be lucrative for the teams and fun for the fans. Brad and I can’t wait for it to get started.”

Series co-founder Brad Sweet explained the reasoning behind one of the 12 events being a non-points race.

“I’m sure a lot of fans and racers might be surprised that our first High Limit Sprint Car Series date is at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway, and it being held as a non-points race,” said Sweet in a press release. “Despite previously stating that we doubted the High Limit Series would be able to accommodate a West Coast event in 2023, we have pivoted our thinking with an understanding that we should not limit our reach to only certain areas of the country, which we feel should help us grow our brand, and reach, more effectively.

“Also, with the decision of the national touring sprint car series to not contest any spring races in the Golden State in 2023, we believe the timing is right for a High Limit race to be held there at that time. We are hoping that many teams will head west for this race, or secure rides in California based cars, but we also understand that it may not be feasible for some, hence the reasoning behind our decision to make it a non-point event.”

2023 Schedule

3/28 Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare, Calif.
4/11 Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City, Kans.
4/25 34 Raceway; West Burlington, Iowa
5/2 Kokomo Speedway; Kokomo, Ind.
5/16 Wayne County Speedway; Orrville, Ohio
5/31 Tri-City Speedway Franklin, Pa.
6/6 Eagle Raceway; Eagle, Neb.
7/25 Grandview Speedway; Bechtelsville, Pa.
8/15 Huset’s Speedway; Brandon, S.D.
9/26 Lernerville Speedway; Sarver, Pa.
10/3 Bridgeport Speedway; Bridgeport, N.J.
10/10 Lincoln Park Speedway; Putnamville, Ind.

Introducing the 2023 Red Bull Scramble Series, a new side-by-side championship

By Dec 21, 2022, 7:57 PM EST
Red Bull Scramble
Red Bull Content Pool / Joe Gall
The Red Bull Scramble Series will embark on its first Championship run in 2023, allowing drivers from across the nation to fight for a season-long title. The championship will include eight races across various terrain types including ice, beach, desert and woodlands. Pro and amateur racers compete to see who comes out on top in the side-by-side (SXS) series.

After three years of organized specialty races consisting of more than 125 UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles) and their pilots, a championship structure sponsored by Red Bull now gives riders incentive to compete on a weekly basis and an extra incentive to attend all of the races.

UTV star racers such as Andrew Carlson, Mia Chapman and Mitch Guthrie, Jr. are schedule to race for the 2023 campaign.

The SXS 0ff-road season will crown three championships in the Pro Class, Sportsman Class and one driver will be named Iron Man Championship. That title follows its own point system and celebrates the top driver across both classes who competes and finishes in the most races during the season.

The 2022 unofficial series ended December 11 with Corbin Leaverton winning the Pro Class and Billy Slade winning the Sportsman Class. NBC analyst Parker Kligerman made a guest appearance.

The Pro and Sportsman Classes will follow the same points structure. A riders’ best four finishes in the Pro class and best three in Sportsman award points, allowing for some flexibility during the season. With 100 pts being awarded to the winner of each event, the maximum number of points for the Pro class is 400.

To reward consistently strong runs, there is a five-point separation between positions from first to fifth, a four-point separation from sixth to 10th, a 3-point position from 11th to 15th, a two-point separation from 16th to 20th. Points are not awarded to drivers finishing 21st or lower in the feature.

The Iron Man Championship points are tied to the endurance of the drivers, each driver receives 10 points for each event they enter and finish, with the maximum for eight events at 80.

Although this is the first year for the series, the Red Bull Scramble consists of three new events that have not been part of the specialty calendar: the Red Bull Ranch Scramble in Decatur, Texas, the Red Bull Beach Scramble in Wildwood, N.J. and the Red Bull Solstice Scramble in Anchorage, Ala.

The series begins January 28, 2023 in Okoboji, Iowa, (a short course that will be constructed on the frozen ice of East Okoboji Lake), and is scheduled to end December 9 in Glamis, Calif. for the Red Bull Sand Scramble.

