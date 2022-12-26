Led by defending SSV champ Austin Jones, U.S. contenders charge into 2023 Dakar Rally

By Dec 26, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
More than two dozen Americans will be racing in the 2023 Dakar Rally, including two of the three U.S. champions in the prestigious rally raid event.

Austin Jones will return to defend his championship in the SSV category of the off-road endurance racing classic’s 45th edition.

This will be the fourth consecutive trip to Saudi Arabia for the Dakar Rally, which has a longer, more adventurous route that will cover nearly 8,000 kilometers this year.

There are 14 stages (up two from 2022) and nearly 5,000 kilometers of “specials” (which involve racing against the clock) – the longest competitive distance since 2014. The grueling route will include four days in the Empty Quarter, the vast desert that will be explored with a marathon stage.

Honda rider Ricky Brabec, who became the first American to win a Dakar Rally championship in 2020 and finished second in ‘21, leads a stacked U.S. field in the bikes division.

Mason Klein (ninth last year) and Skyler Howes also should be in championship contention, and Petr Vlcek, Jacob Argubright, Kyle McCoy, Paul Neff, David Pearson, James Pearson, Morrison Hart and Lawrence Ace Nilson also are on the entry list as U.S. representatives.

Austin Jones (Marcin Kin/Red Bull Content Pool).

California native Seth Quintero will return in the lightweight prototype category after winning a record 12 stages (including 10 consecutive) in the 2022 Dakar Rally.

Supercross and motocross veteran Andrew Short, who finished eighth in bikes last year, will return in a new role this year as a navigator in the T4 division.

The Americans will face some new wrinkles in the 2023 Dakar Rally. The event will feature the debut of digital roadbooks in all categories, and stage winners will be granted time compensation for the first time, putting them at less of a disadvantage when starting the next stage.

The 2023 Dakar Rally will begin with an 11-kilometer special prologue Dec. 31 that will set the starting order for the opening stage. Daily coverage will be shown on Peacock with a broadcast schedule coming soon.

2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series expands to 12 races

By Dec 23, 2022, 7:30 PM EST
2023 High Limit Sprint
High Limit Sprint Car Series
The 2023 High Limit Sprint Car Series schedule will feature 12 races beginning March 28 at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif. for a non-points event and will end October 10 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet created the High Limit series as a way to add high-profile, big-dollar events during the middle of the week. Two of the 12 races, the April 11 event at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kans. and the September 29 race at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa., will pay $50,000-to-win. Round 5 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio will pay $32,023-to-win. All other events are scheduled to have a purse of slightly more than $23,000 for the winner.

Ten states will host races in 2023 with Indiana and Pennsylvania hosting two races each.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid won the inaugural race in August, 2022.

“I can’t wait to get started racing,” said Larson in a press release. “These are some of my favorite tracks I’ve ever raced at, and I’m looking forward to getting back to some I haven’t seen for some time, while also competing at Lakeside for the first time. We believe the High Limit Sprint Car Series fits into the 2023 sprint car landscape very well and is going to be lucrative for the teams and fun for the fans. Brad and I can’t wait for it to get started.”

Series co-founder Brad Sweet explained the reasoning behind one of the 12 events being a non-points race.

“I’m sure a lot of fans and racers might be surprised that our first High Limit Sprint Car Series date is at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway, and it being held as a non-points race,” said Sweet in a press release. “Despite previously stating that we doubted the High Limit Series would be able to accommodate a West Coast event in 2023, we have pivoted our thinking with an understanding that we should not limit our reach to only certain areas of the country, which we feel should help us grow our brand, and reach, more effectively.

“Also, with the decision of the national touring sprint car series to not contest any spring races in the Golden State in 2023, we believe the timing is right for a High Limit race to be held there at that time. We are hoping that many teams will head west for this race, or secure rides in California based cars, but we also understand that it may not be feasible for some, hence the reasoning behind our decision to make it a non-point event.”

2023 Schedule

3/28 Thunderbowl Raceway; Tulare, Calif.
4/11 Lakeside Speedway; Kansas City, Kans.
4/25 34 Raceway; West Burlington, Iowa
5/2 Kokomo Speedway; Kokomo, Ind.
5/16 Wayne County Speedway; Orrville, Ohio
5/31 Tri-City Speedway Franklin, Pa.
6/6 Eagle Raceway; Eagle, Neb.
7/25 Grandview Speedway; Bechtelsville, Pa.
8/15 Huset’s Speedway; Brandon, S.D.
9/26 Lernerville Speedway; Sarver, Pa.
10/3 Bridgeport Speedway; Bridgeport, N.J.
10/10 Lincoln Park Speedway; Putnamville, Ind.

