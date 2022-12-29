NBC Sports will present daily coverage of the 2023 Dakar Rally on Peacock starting Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The endurance race classic will be contested over 14 stages through Sunday, Jan. 15, and highlights, interviews and features will be available on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.
There are more than 550 entrants in the 45th running of the event, which will be contested in the desert, canyons, dunes and mountains of Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year.
There are several American contenders in the field. Austin Jones will return to defend his SSV title, and 2020 champion Ricky Brabec is among the favorites in bikes with Skyler Howes and Mason Klein. In the light prototype division, Seth Quintero, 20, returns after setting a record for stage wins last year.
CNBC will present three hour-long encore presentations throughout the event (Sat., Jan. 7 at noon ET, Sun., Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. ET, and Sun., Jan. 15 at noon ET) that will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Here’s the daily coverage schedule of the 2023 Dakar Rally on Peacock (all times are ET):
|Date
|Coverage
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Sun., January 1
|Stage 1 – Sea Camp
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Mon., January 2
|Stage 2 – Sea Camp to Alula
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Tues., January 3
|Stage 3 – Alula to Ha’il
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Wed., January 4
|Stage 4 – Ha’il
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Thurs., January 5
|Stage 5 – Ha’il
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Fri., January 6
|Stage 6 – Ha’il to Al Duwadimi
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Sat., January 7
|Stages 5 & 6
|CNBC*
|Noon
|Sat., January 7
|Stage 7 – Al Duwadimi
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun., January 8
|Stages 6 & 7
|CNBC*
|11 a.m.
|Sun., January 8
|Stage 8 – Al Duwadimi to Riyadh
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Mon., January 9
|Rest Day
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Tues., January 10
|Stage 9 – Riyadh to Haradh
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Wed., January 11
|Stage 10 – Haradh to Shaybah
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Thurs., January 12
|Stage 11 – Shaybah to Empty Quarter Marathon
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Fri., January 13
|Stage 12 – Empty Quarter Marahton to Shaybah
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Sat., January 14
|Stage 13 – Shaybah to Al-Hofuf
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun., January 15
|Stages 12 & 13
|CNBC*
|Noon
|Sun., January 15
|Stage 14 – Al-Hofuf to Dammam
|Peacock
|6:30 p.m.
* *Encore presentation