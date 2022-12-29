NBC Sports will present daily coverage of the 2023 Dakar Rally on Peacock starting Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The endurance race classic will be contested over 14 stages through Sunday, Jan. 15, and highlights, interviews and features will be available on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

There are more than 550 entrants in the 45th running of the event, which will be contested in the desert, canyons, dunes and mountains of Saudi Arabia for the fourth consecutive year.

There are several American contenders in the field. Austin Jones will return to defend his SSV title, and 2020 champion Ricky Brabec is among the favorites in bikes with Skyler Howes and Mason Klein. In the light prototype division, Seth Quintero, 20, returns after setting a record for stage wins last year.

CNBC will present three hour-long encore presentations throughout the event (Sat., Jan. 7 at noon ET, Sun., Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. ET, and Sun., Jan. 15 at noon ET) that will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Here’s the daily coverage schedule of the 2023 Dakar Rally on Peacock (all times are ET):

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sun., January 1 Stage 1 – Sea Camp Peacock 6:30 p.m. Mon., January 2 Stage 2 – Sea Camp to Alula Peacock 6:30 p.m. Tues., January 3 Stage 3 – Alula to Ha’il Peacock 6:30 p.m. Wed., January 4 Stage 4 – Ha’il Peacock 6:30 p.m. Thurs., January 5 Stage 5 – Ha’il Peacock 6:30 p.m. Fri., January 6 Stage 6 – Ha’il to Al Duwadimi Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sat., January 7 Stages 5 & 6 CNBC* Noon Sat., January 7 Stage 7 – Al Duwadimi Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sun., January 8 Stages 6 & 7 CNBC* 11 a.m. Sun., January 8 Stage 8 – Al Duwadimi to Riyadh Peacock 6:30 p.m. Mon., January 9 Rest Day Peacock 6:30 p.m. Tues., January 10 Stage 9 – Riyadh to Haradh Peacock 6:30 p.m. Wed., January 11 Stage 10 – Haradh to Shaybah Peacock 6:30 p.m. Thurs., January 12 Stage 11 – Shaybah to Empty Quarter Marathon Peacock 6:30 p.m. Fri., January 13 Stage 12 – Empty Quarter Marahton to Shaybah Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sat., January 14 Stage 13 – Shaybah to Al-Hofuf Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sun., January 15 Stages 12 & 13 CNBC* Noon Sun., January 15 Stage 14 – Al-Hofuf to Dammam Peacock 6:30 p.m.

* *Encore presentation